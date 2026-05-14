New product suite addresses evolving risk landscape for businesses and individuals across the Emirates.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Orient Insurance, the UAE’s leading insurance provider and a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, has announced the availability of four competitive and comprehensive war risk protection solutions designed to protect businesses and individuals against complex, high-impact risks, reinforcing the insurance sector’s role in underpinning the stability and continuity of the UAE economy.

The launch comes amid growing demand for enhanced war risk protection solutions as the UAE continues to reinforce its position as a leading global hub for trade, logistics, and investments. As business activity and trade flows expand, businesses and individuals are increasingly seeking robust Insurance solutions to help navigate evolving operational and geopolitical risks.

The expanded portfolio comprises following products:

• Marine War on Land covering cargo and goods exposed to war-related risks during inland transit.

• Marine Cargo War Risks providing protection for maritime cargo shipments against war and associated perils.

• Political Violence (including War) for Personal Vehicles extending cover to privately owned vehicles against damage arising from political violence risks such as war, terrorism, sabotage, strikes, riots etc.

• Political Violence (including War) for Residential Units protecting homeowners against property damage resulting from political violence events such as war, terrorism, sabotage, strikes, riots etc.

Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, said: “The UAE’s economic ambitions are built on a foundation of confidence; confidence in our systems, our institutions, and our collective ability to manage risk effectively. As trade flows grow and the risk environment becomes increasingly complex, Orient is committed to ensuring businesses can operate without undue exposure, and that individuals and families have the protection they need to live and work with genuine security.”

Orient’s expanded offering is particularly relevant to businesses such as importers, exporters, logistics operators, freight forwarders operating within or through the UAE, as well as residents having property and vehicles seeking a higher degree of cover in an uncertain global environment.

The covers are now available, please contact Orient Insurance to benefit from these products.

800 ORIENT (674368)

orient.warins@alfuttaim.com