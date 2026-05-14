Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments held a high-level meeting with H.E. Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al-Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of the Sultanate of Oman, led by its Vice Chairman and CEO, Khalid bin Kalban, along with senior members of the management team and explored potential investment opportunities in Oman.

The discussions focused on identifying strategic avenues for collaboration across Oman’s real estate sector, supported by related industries including construction, building materials and infrastructure-linked segments. The engagement reflects Dubai Investments’ continued focus on expanding its regional footprint through partnerships aligned with national development priorities.

Speaking about the high-level meeting, Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said - “The engagement with H.E. Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al-Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Sultanate of Oman, underscores the importance of proactive dialogue in advancing investment opportunities across the region. Oman continues to demonstrate a clear and structured approach to urban development, supported by a forward-looking regulatory framework that is conducive to long-term investment. Dubai Investments is well positioned to deploy capital and drive value across integrated developments, leveraging its diversified platform and regional experience to support projects that deliver sustainable and mutually beneficial outcomes.”

During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on Oman’s evolving urban development landscape and the increasing momentum in large-scale real estate and infrastructure projects.

Dubai Investments highlighted its integrated platform spanning real estate development, construction, manufacturing and infrastructure support services, positioning the Group to contribute to projects that require end-to-end execution capabilities. The Group’s established industrial and utilities footprint was also discussed as a key enabler in supporting large-scale developments and long-term operational efficiency across projects in Oman.

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment

opportunities across the region. With 15,724 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than Dhs. 23.28 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit – www.dubaiinvestments.com