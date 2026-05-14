Construction expected to be completed by the end of 2029

With a capacity of up to 20,000, Sphere Abu Dhabi will host immersive experiences, concert residencies, sporting spectacles and brand events

Exosphere to celebrate Emirati culture through large-scale art and visual storytelling

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) today announced that Yas Island has been selected as the location for Sphere Abu Dhabi, a landmark project with a construction phase cost of USD 1.7 billion. Poised to become a global icon, the venue will attract tourists from around the world, boost economic diversification, and strengthen Abu Dhabi's sense of place for residents and visitors alike.

Sphere Abu Dhabi, which will be the first Sphere venue outside the United States, will be built on a plot of land between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, with lush green surroundings and proximity to other Yas Island theme parks and attractions. Construction on the venue is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi has always built for the long term, and Sphere Abu Dhabi is a powerful demonstration of that commitment. In a region where the appetite for world-class experiences continues to grow, our USD 1.7 billion investment in its construction phase sends a clear signal: Abu Dhabi is open, ambitious, and unwavering in its direction. This project reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s international partnerships, built on shared ambition and mutual confidence in what this emirate represents as a global destination. Together, we are creating a venue that will draw our community, visitors, creators and investors to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi for decades to come. And at its heart, Sphere Abu Dhabi will be a platform for Emirati culture, Emirati talent and Emirati storytelling, shared with the world on the grandest stage ever built.”

James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment, said: “Sphere Abu Dhabi is the first step in realising our vision for a global network of venues. Abu Dhabi is a premier international capital city, and its ambition, infrastructure, and position as a cultural crossroads make it a natural home for Sphere. Sphere Abu Dhabi will establish Yas Island as a destination in the region for immersive experiences, and we look forward to working with DCT Abu Dhabi to see this venue come to life.”

Sphere Abu Dhabi will host three main categories of events, all powered by Sphere’s advanced experiential technologies: Sphere Experiences, proprietary immersive productions that feature multi-sensory storytelling; concert residencies; and marquee and brand events supported by flexible configurations to host everything from combat sports to conferences to product launches.

The entertainment offerings at Sphere Abu Dhabi will reflect Abu Dhabi’s status as a cultural crossroads. While still in development, plans include featuring fully immersive experiences that are the signature of Sphere in Las Vegas, in addition to the creation of Sphere Experiences that convey Emirati culture and heritage, and displaying Emirati artists’ work on the Exosphere, the spherical LED screen that forms the venue’s exterior. Concerts will feature local and other Arabic artists, as well as global stars.

Located a short drive from Zayed International Airport, Sphere Abu Dhabi will be a welcoming gateway to the emirate’s culture and entertainment offerings. With its proximity to Yas Island’s other hospitality and entertainment infrastructure, Sphere Abu Dhabi will reinforce Yas Island as a global events destination, not only for events at Sphere, but also by providing an exceptional backdrop, broadcast worldwide during the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The world’s first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. Like the venue in Las Vegas, Sphere Abu Dhabi will be an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies that will transform the traditional venue model. The venue will also echo the scale of Sphere in Las Vegas, with a capacity of up to 20,000, depending on the configuration for a given event. Once open, Sphere Abu Dhabi’s ongoing operations will create thousands of jobs locally.

Another milestone in Abu Dhabi’s integrated destination development, Sphere Abu Dhabi will function as a global tourism magnet alongside other globally renowned projects such as Saadiyat Cultural District and the upcoming Disney theme park resort on Yas Island.

DCT Abu Dhabi will work with entities including the Department of Municipalities and Transport and its Integrated Transport Centre, the Department of Energy, Taqa, Etihad Rail and Aldar to ensure all components of the master plan including road enhancements, site access and site-wide infrastructure are coordinated with surrounding assets on Yas Island.