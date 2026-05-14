Dubai, Falcons of Majlis, the UAE's Biggesst startup funding show by NKN Media and envisioned and led by the Group CEO Majid Khan, who has built strong roots in the UAE, held its exclusive media launch this evening at One and Only One Za'abeel, Dubai. In a room filled with media, industry figures, and distinguished guests, the show's seven Falcons were introduced to the world for the very first time: seven of the UAE's most respected investors and business leaders who have committed to backing the nation's boldest founders.

A Nation Built by Founders

The UAE is home to one of the world's most active startup ecosystems. With over 50,000 registered startups and one of the highest startup densities globally, the Emirates has become the region's go-to hub for entrepreneurship, venture capital, and high-growth businesses. From fintech and proptech to sustainability and deep tech, founders based in the UAE are building real solutions with reach well beyond the region.

Yet for every funded venture, thousands of entrepreneurs remain on the outside looking in, talented and ready, but without the access or mentorship to take the next step. Falcons of Majlis was built for them.

The show is rooted in the spirit of the UAE and takes its name from its approach: the Majlis way. A place where respect matters more than status, where culture matters more than glamour, and where access, mentorship, and belief count for more than money. This is not just a show about investments. It is about building trust, giving founders a real platform, and putting the entrepreneurial culture of the UAE in front of a global audience.

The Voice of the Evening: Anjana Om Kashyap

This evening's launch was hosted by Anjana Om Kashyap, Managing Editor of Aaj Tak and TV Today Network, and one of India's best-known and most respected news anchors. Her presence at the launch was not incidental. It was a signal that Falcons of Majlis carries the kind of credibility and national reach that comes with serious intent.

Kashyap guided the evening with the kind of clarity and authority her audiences expect, walking guests through the unveiling of the Falcons and framing the show's central promise: that founders who are building something real deserve a proper route to the investors who can back them.

The Series Host: Chitrangada Singh

Hosting the series is Chitrangada Singh, acclaimed actress, style icon, and one of Bollywood's most well-regarded screen presences. The series will be shot in Dubai over the coming months, with Singh as the face audiences follow through every stage of each founder's journey. She brings the human side of the show to life, drawing out the story behind every pitch and the conviction behind every ask.

The Falcon Guardian: Suniel Shetty

At the heart of the platform is Suniel Shetty, Bollywood icon, entrepreneur, and the show's Mentor and Majlis Authority. His role is focused and specific: he prepares founders. He works with them to build the depth, clarity, and confidence needed to hold their own in a closed-door room with investors who ask hard questions and back solid answers. A well-known voice in India's startup world, his involvement tells you exactly the kind of show this is.

The Falcons: Unveiled

Seven Falcons took their seats this evening, each bringing not just capital but years of hard-earned experience, cross-sector knowledge, and a genuine belief that the UAE's next wave of entrepreneurs needs a platform built on real access and proper mentorship.

Ankur Mittal

Co-Founder and COO, Inflection Point Ventures

A Chartered Accountant from India with an MBA from Georgetown University, Ankur Mittal started his career in investment banking at Citigroup in New York and Credit Suisse in London, where he worked on cross-border M&A. Over 20 years across Fortune 50 organisations, he has advised Fortune 500 companies on transactions spanning banking, real estate, luxury, and healthcare. At Citigroup, he executed over USD 60 million in new investments. Today he backs early and growth-stage startups through Inflection Point Ventures and Physis Capital, with over 20 active angel investments ranging from Seed to Series B.

Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal

Founder and Chairman, BNW Developments

Working alongside Bollywood icon Vivek Oberoi, Ankur Aggarwal has built BNW Developments into a business managing an AUM of AED 14.8 billion. Over 17 years in the sector, he has been recognised with the Icons of UAE award by India Today Group and NKN Media, Global Indian of the Year by Asia One, and the CEO Middle East Award by Arabian Business. His current focus is on shaping the future of Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah.

Dr. Dhiraj Jain

Founder and Chairman, 1XL Holdings

A PhD holder in Guerrilla Marketing in Real Estate, Indo Global Awards 2025 recipient, and author of The Growth Playbook and The Lazy CEO, Dhiraj Jain runs a business portfolio spanning infrastructure, corporate services, and automotive ventures. He brings academic depth and sharp commercial judgement to the boardroom, a combination that has served him well across multiple industries and markets.

Tauseef Khan

Chairman, Dugasta Properties

Tauseef Khan's journey from Aligarh, India to the chairmanship of Dugasta Properties spans 35 years and more than a few unexpected turns, including an entry into Dubai shaped by the Gulf War. Drawing on a background in civil engineering, he built Dugasta from property management into full-scale development. The company is now known across Dubai for its guaranteed returns model and its reputation for delivering on its word.

Vishal Tinani

Founder- V Legal

Vishal Tinani holds a dual LL.M, including a specialisation in International Commercial Law from Birmingham University, and has corporate experience that includes TATA. He advises multinational banks, handles cross-jurisdictional matters, and is well-versed in DIFC and ADGM law. As the legal voice on the Falcons panel, he adds a dimension that most investment platforms do not offer: founders who come through the Majlis leave with proper guidance, not just a term sheet.

Dr. Anuraag Guglaani

Board Member, Family Business Groups

Dr. Anuraag Guglaani holds a PhD and MBA, sits on the boards of major family business groups across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and has co-founded two technology companies. He is an Adjunct Professor of Business Data Analytics and Leadership, and his work spans 40 countries across real estate, FMCG, technology, and logistics. Among his recognitions are the US President's Lifetime Achievement Award, the President's Volunteer Service Medal, a citation from the White House, and humanitarian awards connected to Nelson Mandela initiatives.

Sunill Kumaar

Chief Executive Officer, Skywing Real Estate and SK Group

In 120 days, Sunill Kumaar took Skywing Real Estate from a standing start to INR 150 million in sales, earning national recognition along the way, including an award presented by Shah Rukh Khan. His approach is built on transparency, client focus, and sharp reading of the market. It is a track record that speaks clearly about what focused, well-run leadership can achieve in a short space of time.

About Falcons of Majlis

Falcons of Majlis runs across four stages: founder stories, expert scrutiny, the Ticket to Majlis gateway, and closed-door investor conversations. Season One focuses on startups addressing challenges to build their own dream , with the series airing across India Today and Aaj Tak, two of India's most-watched news channels.

Every startup that comes through the Majlis gets access to top investors, national-level visibility, and a platform that gives their story the reach it deserves. No founder leaves without something.

Register Your Startup

Startup applications for Season One are now open. Founders building UAE-focused businesses can register at falconsofmajlis.com/register and take their first step towards the Majlis.

Startup Registration:

https://falconsofmajlis.com/register/

SERIES DETAILS

Show: Falcons of Majlis, Season One

Produced by: NKN Media

Mentor and Majlis Authority: Suniel Shetty

Media Launch Host: Anjana Om Kashyap, Managing Editor, Aaj Tak

Series Host: Chitrangada Singh

Broadcast: India Today and Aaj Tak

Website: https://falconsofmajlis.com/register/

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Vinita Hirani, Tickbox UAE

vinitahirani@tickboxuae.com