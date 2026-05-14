Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF), one of the UAE’s trusted banks, concluded a series of strategic agreements during Make it in the Emirates 2026, reinforcing its role in advancing the nation’s industrial transformation and long‑term economic diversification agenda.

During the event, NBF formalised partnerships with the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, Pure Baby Food Industries LLC par of Barakat Group, Al Ghaith Energy LLC, Saif Care Group, Gemini Technical Industries SPC LLC, GENAVCO – an affiliate of Juma Al Majid Holding Group LLC, Nutridor Dairy Manufacturing LLC – part of TGI Group, ACE CRANE SYSTEMS LLC, and Polyfab Plastic Industry LLC.

These partnerships reflect NBF’s continued collaboration with manufacturers, free zones, industrial enterprises, and fast-growing businesses across various sectors contributing to UAE economy. Aligned with the UAE’s industrial strategy, the agreements underscore NBF’s commitment to enabling expansion, localisation, and innovation‑driven growth while strengthening local value creation and supply chain resilience.

Through these collaborations, NBF will work closely with partners to address operational, financing, and long‑term development needs across various stages of business growth.

Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at National Bank of Fujairah, said: “These strategic partnerships reinforce NBF’s role as a trusted financial partner across key sectors, supporting businesses with practical banking solutions that enable growth and long‑term resilience. Our focus is on helping industrial enterprises in invest, scale, and compete while contributing to the UAE’s industrial ambitions.”

Building on its relationship‑driven approach to corporate and commercial banking, NBF will empower businesses through seamless digital access to a comprehensive suite of financial solutions. This includes working capital, trade finance, supply chain financing, project financing, and capital expenditure facilities to support expansion and long‑term investment.

Complementing these offerings, NBF’s integrated transaction banking platform delivers advanced cash management, real‑time payment capabilities, and foreign exchange solutions—enhancing operational efficiency, liquidity visibility, and overall financial agility. The bank will also strengthen customers’ regional and global trade through its robust trade finance proposition, offering tailored import and export solutions that enhance cross‑border connectivity, mitigate risk, and support seamless end‑to‑end trade operations.

With deep sector expertise, proven trade finance capabilities, and a partnership‑led approach, NBF continues to work alongside manufacturers, free zones, and fast‑growing UAE businesses to navigate evolving market conditions, manage risk, and scale operations in line with their strategic ambitions.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae