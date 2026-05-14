Elevatus, a global provider of Agentic AI-powered hiring operating systems, announced the regional expansion of Enfinity Agentic AI across the Middle East and North Africa following a series of executive launches and government-led engagements in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman.

The expansion comes as enterprise and government organizations across the region intensify investments in intelligent infrastructure, workforce transformation, and large-scale digital modernization initiatives. As hiring demand accelerates and operational complexity increases, organizations are beginning to move beyond conventional recruitment technologies toward systems capable of executing hiring operations autonomously while remaining aligned with governance, compliance, and institutional frameworks.

Enfinity Agentic AI was built for that transition.

First revealed in Riyadh, the platform was later introduced through “Smarter Hiring with Agentic AI” in Bahrain alongside BSCM, followed by a high-level gala gathering in Muscat hosted in collaboration with OSHRM and the Ministry of Labour. The rollout is now expanding across additional MENA markets as organizations evaluate the operational role of Agentic AI in enterprise hiring execution.

Unlike traditional artificial intelligence systems focused primarily on recommendations or isolated automation, Enfinity Agentic AI functions as an embedded execution layer within enterprise hiring ecosystems. The platform autonomously orchestrates workforce planning, candidate sourcing, screening, assessments, interviewing, approvals, and onboarding while maintaining alignment with organizational policies, approval structures, and regulatory requirements.

The system is architected using advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), enabling execution to operate exclusively against each organization’s own policies, workflows, historical context, and institutional data. According to Elevatus, the architecture was specifically designed for highly regulated and multi-layered enterprise environments where operational consistency, traceability, and governance remain mission-critical.

The launch builds on more than seven years of large-scale AI deployment across enterprise hiring operations. Elevatus states that its technology has supported more than 1.7 million recruiters globally, enabled over 3 million job fulfillments, conducted more than 2 million AI-powered video interviews, and processed approximately 56 billion AI-driven matching decisions.

The company says this operational scale directly informed the development of Enfinity Agentic AI, particularly in understanding how hiring decisions are governed, approved, and executed within complex institutional structures.

“With Enfinity Agentic AI, we are moving beyond digital assistance into autonomous execution,” said Yaqoub Zureikat, CTO and Co-Founder of Elevatus. “Our vision is not to replace human leadership, but to eliminate the operational burden surrounding execution so organizations can focus on workforce strategy, institutional growth, and long-term transformation.”

Industry analysts increasingly view Agentic AI as one of the next major shifts in enterprise software, particularly across sectors requiring high-volume operational coordination. In the Gulf region, where national workforce initiatives, compliance mandates, and public-sector transformation programs continue to accelerate, hiring systems capable of autonomous execution are beginning to emerge as strategic infrastructure rather than standalone HR tools.

For Elevatus, the MENA rollout represents more than a regional expansion. It reflects a broader transition in how organizations approach workforce acquisition, operational execution, and institutional scalability in the AI era.

“The market conversation has fundamentally shifted,” said Nadin Zureikat, Chief Revenue Officer at Elevatus. “Organizations are no longer asking whether AI belongs in hiring. They are asking how quickly Agentic AI can be operationalized securely, intelligently, and at scale.”

As adoption expands across the region, Enfinity Agentic AI positions hiring as a continuously executing operational system designed not only to improve efficiency, but to redefine how organizations build, govern, and scale workforces in the next generation of enterprise operations.

About Elevatus

Elevatus is a global provider of Agentic AI-powered hiring operating systems serving enterprise and government organizations across the MENA region and internationally. The company specializes in autonomous hiring execution, AI-powered assessments, workforce intelligence, and enterprise recruitment infrastructure built for regulated and high-scale environments.