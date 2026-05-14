The two 1.5GW projects are being developed as a joint venture between RWE and Masdar, and would be co-located over 100km off the northeast coast of England

Both projects secured Contracts for Difference in the UK Government’s Auction Round 7 and will now progress towards a final investment decision and construction

Abu Dhabi/Swindon, Global clean power leaders RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar welcome the decision made by Lord Whitehead on behalf of the UK Energy Secretary’s legal authority to approve the Development Consent Order for the two Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms.

The proposed wind farms, DBS West and DBS East, are expected to have a combined installed capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW) and would be capable of producing enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately three million UK homes annually1.

The wind farms are set to be located over 100km off the northeast coast of England, with the potential to create significant opportunities for businesses and communities in Yorkshire, the Humber, and wider UK.

In January (2026), the projects successfully secured Contracts for Difference (CfD) with the UK Government through the Allocation Round 7 (AR7).

The Development Consent Order application was originally made in June 2024, with over 1,000 documents submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for review, and 10 online examination hearings being held.

RWE and Masdar will now conduct detailed final design work and progress procurement decisions with the aim of taking a final investment decision (FID) in 2027.

The projects are being developed as a Joint Venture between RWE (51%) and Masdar (49%).

Further information about the projects DBS West and DBS East can be found here.

For further enquiries:

Mark Fleming

Media Relations

RWE Offshore Wind

E mark.fleming@rwe.com

Katie Daniels

Corporate Communications

Masdar

E: press@masdar.ae

DBS

DBS refers to RWE Renewables UK Dogger Bank South (East) Offshore Wind Limited and RWE Renewables UK Dogger Bank South (West) Offshore Wind Limited. DBS offshore wind farms are being jointly developed by RWE and Masdar. RWE is one of the leading companies in the field of renewable energy and holds a 51% stake in the projects and Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, holds a 49% stake in the projects.

RWE

RWE is leading the way to a modern energy world. With its investment and growth strategy, RWE is contributing significantly to the success of the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the energy system. Around 20,000 employees work for the company in over 20 countries worldwide. RWE is one of the leading companies in the field of renewable energy. RWE is investing billions of euros in expanding its generation portfolio, in particular in offshore and onshore wind, solar energy and batteries. It is perfectly complemented by its global energy trading business. Thanks to its integrated portfolio of renewables, battery storage and flexible generation, as well as its broad project pipeline of possible new builds, RWE is well positioned to address the growing global demand for electricity, particularly driven by further electrification and artificial intelligence. RWE is decarbonising its business in line with the 1.5-degree reduction pathway and will phase out coal by 2030. RWE will be net zero by 2040. Fully in line with the company’s purpose - Our energy for a sustainable life.

Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide. With over 20 years’ experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totalling over 65 gigawatts (GW) across six continents, including the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

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