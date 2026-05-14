Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain:

Total Income Shareholders’ Profit EPS Q1 2026 US150.99 mn US35.11 mn US Cents 1.01 % Change +23.9% YoY +16.5% YoY +18.8% YoY

Key Highlights for Q1 2026:

Net Profit attributable to shareholders increased to US$35.11 million compared with US$30.14 million in Q1 2025, up 16.5%.

Total Assets stood at US$12.17 billion at 31 March 2026 compared with US$12.20 billion at 31 December 2025, a slight decrease of 0.3%.

Wealth & Investment Management Income of US$82.51 million compared with US$51.55 million in Q1 2025, up 60.0%.

Credit & Financing Income of US$39.97 million compared with US$33.22 million in Q1 2025, up 20.3%.

Treasury & Proprietary Income of US$28.51 million compared with US$37.10 million in Q1 2025, down 23.1%.

GFH Bank B.S.C (“GFH” or “the Bank”) (Bahrain Bourse: GFH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter (“the quarter”) of the period ended 31 March 2026.

Net Profit attributable to shareholders was US35.11 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to US$30.14 million in the same period last year, an increase of 16.5%. The increase was achieved despite the impact of regional developments and heightened market uncertainty during the period, which affected performance across several core business lines, particularly investment activity, transaction execution and the timing of income recognition.

Earnings Per Share for the quarter was US Cents 1.01 compared with US Cents 0.85 in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 18.8% YoY. Total Comprehensive Income for the quarter stood at US$(8.58) million, compared with US$27.46 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decline of 131.2%. Total Income was US$150.99 million for the first quarter of the year compared with US$121.87 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 23.9%. Consolidated Net Profit for the first quarter attributable to shareholders was US$34.34 million compared with US$30.69 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 11.9%. In line with business growth total Expenses for the quarter were US$116.65 million compared with US$91.18 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 27.9%.

Total Equity attributable to shareholders was US$907.26 million at 31 March 2026 compared with US$1,020.77 million at 31 December 2025, a decrease of 11.1%, primarily due to dividend declaration for 2025. Total Assets were US$12.17 billion at 31 March 2026 compared with US$12.20 billion at 31 December 2025, a slight decrease of 0.3%.

GFH currently manages assets and funds valued at approximately US$24 billion, including a global investment portfolio spanning the GCC, the United States of America and Europe, across sectors including industrial and logistics, healthcare, education, technology, infrastructure and real estate.

The financial results in full can be found at www.bahrainbourse.com. Shares of GFH are traded under the ticker “GFH” on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market.

Mr. Abdulmohsen Rashed Al Rashed, Chairman, GFH Bank

“GFH Bank delivered a positive and resilient performance in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the strength of its diversified business model, disciplined execution and ability to navigate a period marked by regional developments and heightened uncertainty across markets. Despite the effects such circumstances have had across sectors, the Bank continued to generate solid income and profitability, supported by the quality of its platform, the breadth of its activities and a continued focus on long-term value creation for shareholders. I would also reiterate that our transition to GFH Bank further reflects the continued evolution of our integrated banking and investment model.

I take this chance to express, on behalf of GFH Bank, management and staff members, to appreciation and gratitude to the Wise Leadership, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the continued guidance and close oversight of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as the continued efforts of the Respected Government and the Central Bank of Bahrain in reinforcing confidence, stability and resilience across the Kingdom’s banking and financial sectors.”

Mr. Hisham Alrayes, CEO and Board Member, GFH Bank

“GFH Bank reported a strong start to 2026, with Net Profit attributable to shareholders rising to US$35.11 million in the first quarter, compared with US$30.14 million in the same period last year, while Total Income increased to US$150.99 million from US$121.87 million. These results demonstrate the resilience of GFH’s platform and its ability to continue delivering growth despite the broader regional environment and the impact it has had on market sentiment and transaction activity.

Performance during the quarter was supported by solid contributions from the Bank’s core business lines. Wealth & Investment Management contributed US$82.51 million, reflecting strong activity and continued client demand, while Credit & Financing contributed US$39.97 million as a steady recurring income stream. Treasury & Proprietary Income remained an important contributor at US$28.51 million, with the portfolio managed prudently in line with prevailing market conditions.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on building on this momentum by further strengthening our integrated model, expanding client reach, advancing our digital capabilities and pursuing selective opportunities that align with our long-term growth and return objectives.”

Business Unit Highlights

The Bank delivered a positive performance across its core business lines during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the strength of its diversified platform, disciplined execution and ability to sustain growth despite the broader regional environment and its impact on market activity across sectors.

Wealth & Investment Management:

Delivered a strong performance during the quarter, supported by continued client demand, selective investment activity and the strength of GFH’s diversified investment platform and partnerships with specialised asset managers.

Sealed a strategic partnership to develop an integrated ready-built factory complex in Riyadh spanning 55,000 square metres and comprising 25 factories, reinforcing continued focus on industrial and logistics opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Credit & Financing Income:

Continued to provide a solid and recurring contribution to the Bank’s overall performance during the quarter, supported by disciplined execution and a well-established financing platform.

Maintained focus on prudent risk management and selective financing opportunities, reinforcing the resilience and consistency of this business line amid evolving market conditions.

Treasury & Proprietary Income:

Continued to make a sound contribution during the quarter, supported by disciplined treasury management and selective positioning across the portfolio.

Benefited from the Bank’s diversified regional and international investment footprint, while maintaining a prudent approach to liquidity, risk management and capital preservation in light of prevailing market conditions.

ESG Highlights:

Continued to advance employee knowledge and engagement through GFH’s internal “Minds at Work” platform, including sessions focused on AI, innovation and the future of work, supporting a culture of continuous learning and responsible business practices.

Supported national sports and community initiatives through its partnership with the General Sports Authority for Bahrain Capital of Arab Sports Culture 2026, including Bahrain Sports Day and the Bahrain Sports Summit.

Continued to support national heritage and cultural initiatives through partnership with His Majesty the King’s Cup Festival, reflecting GFH’s commitment to programmes that celebrate Bahrain’s traditions and national identity.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the operating environment and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially. Factors include, among others, market conditions, rates, regulatory developments, execution risks and other matters described in the Bank’s published financial statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release; the Bank undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

About GFH Bank B.S.C.

GFH Bank, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain, is one of the most recognised financial institutions in the GCC region. Its businesses include Wealth & Investment Management, Credit & Financing Income and Treasury & Proprietary Income, with assets and approximate funds under management of US$24 billion dollars. The Bank’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

Media Contacts:

GFH Bank

Nawal Al-Naji

Senior Manager- Corporate Communications

Email: nalnaji@gfh.com

Website: www.gfh.com