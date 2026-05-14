$800 million invested by DP World in Port of Tartous

UAE, Dubai: His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World, met His Excellency Qutaiba Ahmed Badawi, Chairman of Syria’s General Authority for Borders and Customs (GABC), and discussed the latest progress on the Port of Tartous development. The project highlights the port’s role as a strategic maritime gateway that supports Syria's economic recovery and boosts trade activity.

The meeting discussed opportunities for enhancing infrastructure and logistics efficiency to ensure the Port of Tartous is well equipped to handle the anticipated rise in trade and cargo volume. Such efforts aim to underline the Port’s status as a key regional gateway linking trade routes across Southern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

DP World’s plans to develop the Port of Tartous form part of a 30-year concession agreement signed in July 2025 with the Syrian government. Under the agreement, DP World has committed to invest $800 million to upgrade infrastructure, expand capacity and introduce modern cargo-handling and advanced digital systems.

DP World is placing its extensive capabilities at the heart of efforts to revitalise Syria’s maritime sector and broader economy. By fast-tracking the development of the Port of Tartous, DP World aims to boost its operational efficiency and capacity to handle diverse cargo types, including general cargo, containers, breakbulk, and roll-on/roll-off traffic, expanding Syria’s trade potential.

Maritime development

H.E. Essa Kazim stated: “DP World is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the development of Syria’s maritime sector through the modernisation of Tartous port in line with the highest international operational standards. Our discussions focused on accelerating implementation, boosting the Port’s role in driving trade and strengthening Syria’s trade links with regional and markets.”

H.E. Kazim added: “The Port of Tartous redevelopment is seen as a strategic step to restoring key trade corridors and stimulating economic activity. Modernisation of port operations is expected to improve efficiency, facilitate trade flows and support Syria’s reconstruction efforts.”

Logistics ecosystem

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant and Egypt, DP World, said: “The Port of Tartous development marks a defining moment in Syria’s journey of economic recovery and modernisation of its trade infrastructure. We are proud to contribute to this vital phase of growth.”

“At DP World, we believe that meaningful infrastructure development is built on long-term collaboration and foresight. Our partnership with Syria’s General Authority for Borders and Customs presents a significant opportunity to reshape the future of trade in Syria and the wider region, while rebuilding a logistics ecosystem that supports the country’s economic growth.”

Strategic location

Located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, the Port of Tartus is the country’s second-largest port and a key maritime gateway to trade routes across Europe, the Levant and North Africa.

Its strategic position enhances regional connectivity, complementing existing routes through the Bosporus and Suez.

Beyond the port itself, DP World is exploring opportunities to develop logistics zones, inland freight hubs and transit corridors in partnership with local stakeholders, as part of a broader strategy to integrate the Port of Tartous into regional and global supply chains.

With operations in more than 80 countries and handling around 10 per cent of global container traffic, DP World brings extensive experience in developing large-scale logistics infrastructure. The Tartous project adds to its expanding Middle East portfolio and reflects its focus on emerging trade corridors as drivers of long-term growth.

Trade ties between the UAE and Syria are already strengthening. Non-oil trade between reached a record $1.4 billion in 2025 – an exceptional 132.4% Year on Year increase that reflects the two nations’ mutual trust and shared determination to forge a more integrated and prosperous economic partnership