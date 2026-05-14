Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – announced a net profit of KD 3.5 million for the first three months of 2026. Earnings per share for the first quarter were 0.3 fils.

The decrease in KIPCO’s overall net profit from KD 5.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2025 is due to the reduced contributions mainly from the banking, industrial and logistic businesses, partially offset by enhanced performance of the oil field services and education sectors.

In the first three months of 2026, operating profit decreased to KD 36.2 million from KD 50.3 million reported for the same period last year.

In the first quarter of the year, KIPCO’s total revenue from operations came to KD 375.9 million, down from KD 383.6 million reported in the corresponding 2025 period. Shareholders equity stood at KD 643.9 million compared to KD 644.9 million at the end of 2025.

KIPCO’s consolidated assets increased 3.0% to KD 14.2 billion at the end of the first three months of 2026, up from KD 13.8 billion reported at the end of 2025.

Commenting on the results, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“In our recent Annual General Meeting, we noted that in a changing business environment, KIPCO remains focused on resilience, disciplined execution and long-term value creation for the shareholders across its diversified portfolio. While the quarter was characterized by elevated regional uncertainty, KIPCO’s diversified portfolio and disciplined approach enabled it to maintain stable underlying performance, while continuing to navigate the implications of geopolitical developments and their impact on our businesses.”

About KIPCO

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 35 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

Further information:

Eman Al Awadhi Group Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Eman.Alawadhi@kipco.com

Meshari Al Duhaim Senior Manager

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Meshari.Alduhaim@kipco.com