Dubai, UAE: MAAIA, a boutique luxury developer in Dubai, has confirmed that construction across its two active residential developments, La Clé in Al Furjan and La Vue in Nad Al Sheba Gardens, is advancing at full pace, with both projects firmly on track for the scheduled Q2 2027 handover.

Despite a complex global environment, MAAIA’s on-site teams continue to maintain strong construction momentum, with each project recording meaningful structural and finishing milestones.

Construction at La Clé continues to scale upward rapidly. The building's main structural framework is now 70% complete, and roof preparations are actively underway. Inside the development, interior finishing is moving at a swift pace. Masonry work has reached the fourth floor, essential electrical and plumbing installations are progressing on the third floor, and early plastering and painting stages have already commenced on the lower levels.



Similarly, La Vue’s construction is advancing with strong momentum, having recently achieved key foundational milestones. All major structural work between the ground floor and the first podium level is now 100% complete, including the main supports and vehicle ramps. The on-site team is currently finalizing the steel reinforcements for the first podium level in preparation for its upcoming concrete pour.

Commenting on the progress, Mohammed Imran, Founder & Chairman of MAAIA, stated, “Amid an evolving geopolitical landscape, what we are seeing is a clear distinction between short-term sentiment and long-term market fundamentals. The UAE continues to stand out as a stable, well-regulated, and resilient environment, which is why investor confidence remains steady and transactions and enquiries continue. “At MAAIA, our focus remains firmly on execution. Construction across La Clé and La Vue is progressing at full pace, and we remain committed to delivering on our timelines with the quality and precision our stakeholders expect. The current environment reinforces a broader shift towards serious, long-term investment, and we are proud to be contributing to that landscape by developing homes that combine lasting value with thoughtfully curated living experiences.”

Offering apartment living within the serene villa community of Nad Al Sheba Gardens, La Vue provides a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by lush parks and inviting community spaces. Inspired by the elegance of the French Riviera, these 46 thoughtfully designed residences blend contemporary architecture with natural harmony to deliver sophisticated, functional homes.

Despite this tranquil setting, residents enjoy seamless access to fine dining, leading schools, wellness destinations, and golfing at The Track. This holistic, family-friendly lifestyle is further enriched by premium on-site amenities, including a rooftop pool, padel court, fitness and wellness facilities, a zen garden, a business center, and dedicated children's areas.

With handover scheduled for Q2 2027, La Clé and La Vue represent MAAIA’s continued commitment to delivering design-forward residential developments to the highest standard on time and without compromise.

About MAAIA

MAAIA Developers is a global real estate developer inspired by European excellence, with over 15 years of experience across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Focused on human-centric design and architectural innovation, MAAIA creates exceptional homes that foster community, wellness, and lasting value. With 1.2 million square feet in active development worldwide, MAAIA is redefining modern living with a new perspective on real estate.

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