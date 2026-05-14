kidney.com marks a shift in healthcare AI: from general-purpose generative models to specialized, condition-focused systems designed to understand medical nuance, strengthen patient engagement and improve kidney health awareness at scale

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a step to empower individuals to better understand their health and make informed decisions at the right time, M42, a global health leader powered by AI, technology and genomics, and its world-leading renal care business, Diaverum, today unveiled kidney.com, a new AI-powered kidney health assistant.

The platform launches today in the UAE, France, Germany, Portugal and the UK, with additional markets to follow. kidney.com aims to raise awareness to help tackle the growing condition. Studies show that well-informed patients are less likely to be hospitalized and even less likely to visit emergency departments, underscoring how education improves outcomes, and supports health systems.

Designed to make trusted, personalized kidney health education more accessible for people, the assistant provides accessible, interactive and personalized education at no cost. With a conversational AI interface trained on trusted clinical sources, evidence-based content and tailored learning experiences that adapt to each user’s needs. kidney.com was developed in collaboration with more than 30 nephrologists, physicians and nurses spanning 13 countries and by completing over 14,000 chat interactions during the testing phase to ready the platform for real-world use.

Additional features include voice control, product label interpretation via file upload, and multilingual support, with English, Arabic, French, German and Portuguese interfaces live, and additional languages coming soon.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer, M42, said: “At M42, we are reimagining how technology can empower healthier lives. kidney.com harnesses the power of advanced, natural-language AI to help address one of the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle-related conditions. By combining trusted clinical expertise with intelligent technology, kidney.com helps make informed health decisions. This is a prime example of how responsible AI can make care smarter, empowering people to manage, prevent and ultimately reverse the trajectory of chronic kidney disease.”

CKD is also among the costliest chronic diseases for healthcare systems: in Europe alone, annual costs are estimated at €140 billion[1]. In the United Arab Emirates, CKD prevalence is estimated between 4% and 5% of adults, rising sharply with age[2]. These risk factors reinforce the importance of early education, prevention and self-management.

Rafael Romanini, Chief Executive Officer, Diaverum, said: “At Diaverum, combining science with compassion for meaningful progress in renal care is at the core of our DNA. With kidney.com, we’re extending that philosophy into the digital world, using AI-powered education to make kidney health knowledge accessible, relevant and actionable for everyone, anywhere, 24/7. This initiative reflects our broader commitment to helping people live fulfilling lives by slowing or even preventing disease progression through education, prevention and innovation.”

kidney.com reflects a broader shift toward proactive and preventive-focused systems designed to support real-world care. While not a medical device and not designed to diagnose or recommend treatment, kidney.com complements professional medical guidance, supports proactive self-management, and has been developed in line with applicable privacy and data protection regulations across markets.

Dr. Fernando Macario, Chief Medical Officer, M42, added: “Education has always been at the heart of good medicine. When people understand their condition, they’re more engaged and empowered in their care. We have seen time and time again that this improves adherence, reduces complications, and contributes directly to better outcomes. kidney.com translates complex, specific renal care knowledge into simple, evidence-based guidance that enhances, not replaces, the vital role of clinicians. It supports healthcare teams by fostering informed conversations and shared decision-making, helping doctors deliver more personalized, preventive and effective care.”

The launch of kidney.com by M42’s underscores the company’s commitment to build next-generation healthcare systems powered by AI, data and intelligence. It sets a new standard beyond general AI, with clinically specialized, human-centered systems transforming trusted knowledge into everyday understanding to empower individuals and support smarter, data-driven care.