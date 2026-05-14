DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in the MENA, is expanding its multilingual platform from 19 to 27 languages. This expansion reinforces WINGIE’s position as a regional technological powerhouse, making travel planning more inclusive and localized for millions of users across MENA and international markets.

Highlighting that this expansion marks an important step in WINGIE’s global growth journey, Orkun Ozkan, Chief Flights Officer of Wingie Enuygun Group, said, “Our priority is to make travel planning clearer, faster, and more seamless for users across different geographies. By increasing WINGIE’s language support from 19 to 27 languages, we are helping users search, compare, and book travel options in their native languages. This expansion is an important step in our mission to eliminate language barriers and make travel more accessible globally.”

Özkan added that the expanded language portfolio enables WINGIE to respond quickly to local needs and strengthen its position as a leading travel platform in MENA. “As a company rooted in MENA, we are committed to bringing our localized approach to a global scale. By adding more languages, we can provide travelers worldwide with an accessible, tailored, and innovative experience,” he said.

The new language support allows WINGIE to better align with cultural nuances and user habits, while maintaining a traveler-first approach. WINGIE now offers services in 27 languages, including Arabic, English, Turkish, German, Spanish, Russian, Azerbaijani, French, Italian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Lithuanian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Serbian, Tajik, Uzbek, Chinese, Georgian, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Urdu, Tamil, and Thai, reflecting its commitment to regional accessibility and global innovation.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in 27 languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com