Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider, has completed its technical and workforce preparations for Hajj 1447H, supported by an integrated system built to raise the standard of connectivity and digital services for pilgrims. These efforts align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program, contributing to a more reliable and seamless digital experience throughout the Hajj season.

Central to these preparations is the launch of the Smart Hajj Platform, an innovative AI-powered platform that delivers intelligent, end-to-end network management across the Hajj zone.

Powered by advanced AI technologies, the platform enables real-time network insights, early detection of issues before they affect users, instant optimization recommendations, and autonomous fixes requiring zero human intervention, allowing network challenges to be addressed faster than with traditional manual monitoring methods.

The platform is particularly efficient at improving the roaming experience, ensuring reliable, always-on access even during peak demand. This supports the pilgrim journey by enabling faster, more stable connectivity, smoother access to apps and Hajj-related digital services, and seamless movement across the holy sites.

Fully integrated with Zain KSA’s enhanced digital infrastructure across the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites, the platform operates across a network of more than 450 5G towers and over 950 Wi-Fi access points. It supports high-performance coverage and accommodates the growing data demand during the season.

Operationally, Zain KSA has mobilized a workforce of more than 1,240 employees. Saudi nationals account for 99% of the team, with women representing 40%, reflecting the company's commitment to empowering local talent and advancing inclusion.

Field teams are equipped to assist pilgrims in more than 8 languages, with 60% of frontline staff trained in first aid to support swift, effective response on the ground throughout the season.

As part of its commitment to enriching the pilgrim experience through digital innovation, Zain KSA continues its partnership with the Nusuk platform, enabling pilgrims to activate eSIMs via the app without visiting a branch, making connectivity more accessible than ever. The company also provides advanced digital solutions supporting crowd management, mission-critical communications, and safety and security operations, in collaboration with several government entities.

Zain KSA maintains a retail presence across more than 145 points of sale in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites.

These efforts build on Zain KSA’s role in driving digital transformation and deploying cutting-edge technology in the service of pilgrims. They also reinforce the Kingdom’s infrastructure readiness to meet surging demand for digital services during Hajj, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.