Riyadh, KSA: Massive Media: LAHINT, a leading company specializing in government services automation, has successfully closed its SAR 4 million Pre-Seed funding round on the second day of its participation in the LEAP 2025 global conference in Riyadh.

The company reaffirmed its strategic goal of automating 50 government services by 2027, positioning LAHINT as the go-to platform for individuals and businesses seeking seamless government transactions. Additionally, LAHINT aims to strengthen its partnerships with government entities to align with its strategic objectives and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for economic and digital transformation.

LAHINT’s platform features an advanced verification system based on Saudi legal and regulatory databases, allowing users to receive instant, AI-powered eligibility consultations for free, without the complexities of navigating government services. Furthermore, the platform enables fully automated service execution for end-users through integration with various government portals, ensuring faster and more efficient digital public services.

LAHINT has gained both local and international recognition, having been featured in the 2024 annual report of Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) as one of the most promising startups in the Kingdom. It was also named Saudi Arabia’s Best Startup of 2024, reflecting its growing impact in the tech and innovation sector.

The LAHINT Board of Directors comprises experienced leaders from both the public and private sectors, including:

Mohamed Ibrahim – CEO

Khaled Alsulami – Chief Strategy Officer

Ahmed Saber – Chief Technology Officer

Tariq AlJabr – Chief Business Development Officer

Ziyad Alsulais – Chief Commercial Officer

With a diverse team of experts across government and private sectors, LAHINT is positioned to redefine the government services experience using AI-driven automation and advanced digital technologies.

The company has also graduated from Misk (Mohammed bin Salman Foundation) in October 2023 and successfully completed the Sanabil Startup Unlocked by the 500 Global program in December 2024, further strengthening its position as a key player in the region’s digital transformation.

About LAHINT

Lahint is a revolutionary platform designed to streamline access to government and public services in Saudi Arabia. Our user-centric approach leverages cutting-edge technology, including audio conferencing, screen sharing, and AI chatbot solutions, to offer a seamless and secure experience. Lahint aims to connect users with trusted service providers, eliminating complexities associated with navigating governmental websites. With a focus on efficiency, accessibility, and transparency, Lahint is poised to transform the service sector and shape a more effective future.