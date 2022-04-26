Dubai, UAE: KPMG has announced a donation of AED1 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest of its kind, from the UAE to the world to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

KPMG’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, stands out as it was a shared donation among the company’s employees and management, all of whom believe in the battle against hunger and the nobility of the initiative, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is a unique contribution to an exceptional initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition in less fortunate communities across the world, especially among vulnerable groups such as women, children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.

Group Contribution

Nader Haffar, Chairman – KPMG Middle East & South Asia, Chairman & CEO – KPMG Lower Gulf Limited, expressed the company’s pride in contributing to an initiative that embodies the values of generosity and giving, which are rooted in the Emirati community.

He said: At KPMG, inspiring confidence and empowering change together for the betterment of tomorrow is at the heart of our purpose. In support of this humanitarian initiative, our people have actively contributed to make a difference to vulnerable communities around the world. The private sector plays a crucial role and has a responsibility towards helping those in need. At KPMG, we are proud to come together in the spirit of this blessed month with the 1 Billion Meals initiative. We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his visionary leadership.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

