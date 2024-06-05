Cairo: KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, co-hosted an event with the Embassy of Finland in Cairo on June 4. The occasion was themed ‘Transformation starts now’ and celebrated KONE’s role as a trusted partner for smart and sustainable urban development.



A wide range of guests and keynote speakers included representatives from KONE Egypt and the Finnish Embassy in Cairo, highlighting the strong economic relations and cooperation between Egypt and Finland.



“Seeing how a Finnish company has implemented technology to create better urban environments around the world, is commendable and inspiring. It is an honor to co-host this event to celebrate KONE Egypt and reaffirm the company’s Finnish heritage of innovation and excellence,” said H.E. Mr. Pekka Kosonen, Ambassador of Finland in Egypt.



KONE's efforts align with Egypt's Vision 2030, emphasizing sustainable urban infrastructure as part of the country’s strategic development goals. “At KONE Egypt, we recognize our responsibility to help cities grow sustainably,” reaffirms Ahmed Fathi, Managing Director of KONE Egypt. “Just as Finland is leading the way in sustainable living, KONE provides innovative, carbon-neutral solutions throughout the entire customer lifecycle.”



The event showcased KONE’s latest technologies and services designed to enhance urban living. Attendees were presented with solutions for smart buildings, including advanced elevator systems, energy-efficient escalators, and integrated building solutions that contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of urban environments. Interactive displays and demonstrations highlighted KONE's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.



In 2023, the company achieved its carbon-neutral manufacturing target globally, 18 months ahead of schedule. In addition, it has earned top scores on the global environmental non-profit CDP's 'A List' for Climate Change for 11 consecutive years.



“Our environmental responsibility also spans the entire product lifecycle – from design and manufacturing to end-of-life treatment, emphasizing sustainability, modernization, and recycling,” concluded El-Shater.



The event underlined KONE's commitment to sustainability, including safety and quality, as well as ethics and compliance. It served as a platform for shared ideals for technological progress in the elevator and escalator industry.



KONE's significant presence in Egypt includes high-profile projects in the New Capital and Al Alamein. Its solutions aim to make cities smarter, more sustainable, and better places to live.

