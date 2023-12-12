Muscat - Knowledge Gate International School proudly announces its recent accreditation as a COBIS Accredited Member (BSO), following a thorough reaccreditation process through the Accredited Member (BSO) route. The prestigious status has been granted by the COBIS Membership and Accreditation Committee, with final approval from the COBIS Board. Knowledge Gate International School is one out of the two sole schools to be accredited by COBIS as an Accredited Member (BSO) in Oman.

This outstanding milestone is a testament to the school's commitment to maintaining high educational standards and ensuring an exceptional learning experience for its students. As a COBIS Accredited Member (BSO), Knowledge Gate International School joins an elite group of international schools committed to providing the highest quality education. This accreditation not only underscores the school's commitment to excellence but also enhances its global standing as a centre of academic distinction. The COBIS Accredited Member (BSO) status is valid for a duration of five years from the date of the inspection. The school's next accreditation renewal is scheduled for May 2028, signifying a commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to the highest standards in education.

"We are thrilled to share the news of Knowledge Gate International School's attainment of COBIS Accredited Member (BSO) status," stated Ms. Liz Stanley, Executive Principal of Knowledge Gate International School. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing a globally recognised standard of education that prepares our students for success in their academic and personal pursuits."

The reaccreditation process involved a comprehensive evaluation of various aspects of the school, including teaching and learning, leadership and management, student well-being, and safeguarding. Knowledge Gate International School's success in meeting and exceeding the rigorous criteria reinforces its position as a leading institution dedicated to excellence in education.

Knowledge Gate International School expresses gratitude to COBIS for its support throughout the accreditation process and looks forward to leveraging this achievement to further enhance the educational experience for its students.

About Knowledge Gate International School:

Knowledge Gate International School (KGIS) is a premium school offering quality education from Kindergarten to University. Located in Al Hail South, one of Muscat’s most dynamic and growing neighbourhoods, the KGIS ethos is to cultivate an inspiring, safe and exceptional environment – where imagination and the unique contribution of every single student is encouraged and valued. The school believes in equipping its students with the confidence and skills to believe that they are capable of excellence, for this is exactly what they go on to achieve. The school has a firm belief in the unlimited potential of each child, which is reflected in its unwavering commitment to secure outstanding outcomes for every student. All set within a culture and ethos that fosters mutual respect, shared values, co-operation and tolerance and guided by highly nurturing pastoral care.

KGIS places special emphasis on integrating technology into the curriculum and its wonderful team of dedicated staff ensure that innovative learning and teaching is at the heart of the school’s agenda. Its carefully crafted curriculum seamlessly progresses students from Kindergarten, through an enhanced bilingual approach based on the Cambridge International Curriculum (mapped against the National Curriculum for England), into personalised qualification pathways including iGCSE, A Level or the Omani Bilingual GED (General Education Diploma). The success of KGIS is best seen in the achievements of its students who are academically driven and motivated to be active global citizens.

The school is part of the Inspired Education Group, the world leading global group of premium schools that educates 85,000 students in 111 of the very best schools in the world, across 6 continents. Inspired Students benefit from unrivalled global opportunities that come with attending an Inspired school - including learning with expert and world-leading subject teachers, who are hand-picked to provide world class teaching, and shared best practices developed across Inspired’s global group of premium schools. Students are connected to Inspired students worldwide - from guaranteed places at any of Inspired’s premium boarding schools, to extraordinary global summer camps, to life-changing international exchanges.

Inspired’s Three Pillars approach to educational philosophy, equally focused on academic excellence, performing and creative arts and sports, is proven to provide a holistic, world-class education. Over 90% of Inspired graduates go on to their first-choice university, with alumni attending leading universities worldwide, including Harvard, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and University College London.

