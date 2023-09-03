Riyadh: Riyadh’s King Kalid International Airport (KKIA) has set a new record in passenger numbers in August 2023 with more than 3 million travelers, achieving its highest monthly operational results in passenger growth.

Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), which manages and operates KKIA, said the airport recorded the highest daily operational rates of passenger numbers on August 3rd with the numbers surpassing 113,000, compared to 109,000 on the first day of the month.

August witnessed more than 100,000 passengers served daily on 17 days of the month, and these recurrences are the highest recorded in one month. The number of flights exceeded 21,000 compared to 18,000 flights in 2019, and the average daily passenger number grew by 18% to more than 99,700 passengers compared to 84,200 in 2019.

KKIA’s passengers totaled 20,785,577 during the eight months from January to the end of August 2023 compared to 19,238,846 passengers in the same period of 2019, equating to an increase of 8% compared to 2019’s results.

Musad Abdulaziz Aldaood, the CEO of Riyadh Airports, explained “These records of passenger numbers in KKIA during August 2023 reflect the development projects and initiatives that RAC has been working on and the continuous improvement in services, operations, and logistics to keep up with the growing traveler numbers”.