Riyadh: Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has obtained a Welcome Chinese Certification, the first in the Kingdom and the MENA region. The accreditation reflects how Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) is meeting Chinese passengers’ needs in KKIA’s terminals and facilities, offering a seamless travel experience, and strengthens its relationship with the Chinese market, one of the biggest markets in Asia and the world.

The certificate was obtained as RAC achieved standards and requirements issued by the China Tourism Academy (CTA) and Select Holding Ltd. It affirms Riyadh Airports’ competency in studying and assessing passengers’ needs and providing an exceptional experience. The Welcome Chinese Certification positively reflects on Riyadh Airport as KKIA is already reaping the benefits of marketing and promotional services in the Chinese travel industry. It contributes to enhancing the national economy through business partnerships in the Saudi-Chinese market and attracting tourists and businesses, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom Vision 2030 in the business, tourism, and industrial sectors.

Mr. Musad bin Abdulaziz Al-Daood, CEO of Riyadh Airports said: “This unprecedented achievement cements Saudi-Chinese relations and represents a connection to one of the most important tourism markets in Asia. It will also reflect on Saudi tourism, which is a national economic mainstay, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom Vision 2030.”

The Chairman of the China Tourism Academy, Mr. Bin Dai commented: “Congratulations to King Khalid International Airport for becoming a new member of Welcome Chinese! This signifies greater recognition from Chinese tourists and an increased influence on international tourism. We look forward to an enhanced experience at Riyadh Airport and to higher-quality tourism in Saudi Arabia!”

RAC, which manages and operates KKIA, had started to work on the Chinese standards to be implemented in KKIA last November. The standards correspond to the Welcome Chinese Certification, which is viewed by Chinese travelers as a global standard for travel and hospitality services.

The Welcome Chinese Certification released by the China Tourism Academy in cooperation with Select Holding Ltd. has developed a number of standards for travel services provided to Chinese tourists such as signages in Chinese in the airport and other advantages to make their experience easier. As RAC intends to focus on global markets, it is keen to promote cultural, social, and economic ties.

-Ends-