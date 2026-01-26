Manama – Kingdom of Bahrain: As part of its continued commitment to strengthening the healthcare system and supporting the sports movement in the Kingdom of Bahrain, KIMSHEALTH announced the signing of a medical services and sponsorship agreement with Al Nasser Sports Club, aimed at providing comprehensive and specialized medical care for the Club’s first volleyball team players, contributing to their health, safety, and overall physical readiness.

This agreement comes in alignment with Bahrain’s national approach to supporting sports and in harmony with the comprehensive vision led by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, which emphasizes the importance of integrated healthcare support for athletes and the strengthening of partnerships between healthcare institutions and sports organizations.

On this occasion, Dr. Sheriff M. Sahadulla, Group Chief Executive Officer of KIMSHEALTH, stated:

“This agreement reflects KIMSHEALTH’s commitment to its healthcare and community role, and its dedication to providing advanced medical services in accordance with the highest professional standards. We are fully prepared to deliver specialized healthcare services to athletes and sports clubs, encompassing prevention, treatment, and medical rehabilitation, in line with the demands of modern athletic performance.”

For his part, Mr. Jacob Thomas, Executive Director of KIMSHEALTH, emphasized the Group’s readiness to support the sports sector, stating:

“KIMSHEALTH possesses an integrated medical infrastructure, specialized medical professionals, and advanced facilities, and is fully equipped to extend its healthcare services to athletes and sports clubs. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting sustainable athletic performance and enhancing player safety across various sports.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohammed Khalifa, President of Al Nasser Sports Club, expressed his sincere appreciation to KIMSHEALTH, noting that this partnership represents a valuable addition to the Club’s journey. He stated:

“Our collaboration with KIMSHEALTH provides our players with access to specialized medical care that supports their health and physical readiness. This agreement represents a model partnership between sports clubs and healthcare institutions and has a positive impact on athletic performance.”

Both parties affirmed that this agreement represents an advanced model of cooperation between healthcare institutions and sports clubs, contributes to the development of Bahraini sports, strengthens medical support for athletes, and highlights KIMSHEALTH’s readiness to provide its healthcare services to sports clubs and athletes across the Kingdom of Bahrain.