Dubai, UAE: Kibsons, the UAE’s homegrown e-commerce grocery retailer is thrilled to announce its official membership in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, Kibsons is proud to join thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of this commitment, Kibsons will participate in the SDG Ambition Accelerator program from February to May 2024, aimed at setting corporate targets that accelerate alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.

This step underscores Kibsons dedication to operating responsibly and supporting the community, in line with universal sustainability practices. As a member of the UNGC, Kibsons employees will have unlimited access to the UN Global Compact Academy, further enhancing their understanding of sustainability principles and best practices. In addition, Kibsons will also submit its annual Communication on Progress (COP) to the UNGC, providing transparency and accountability regarding its sustainability efforts and progress achieved.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 local networks.

Halima Jumani, Director, Kibsons said “We are incredibly excited to join the United Nations Global Compact and align our business practices with universal sustainability principles. Through our membership, we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet and people, and we look forward to sharing our journey with our customers and stakeholders.”

Kibsons and the UNGC share a common goal of advancing sustainability and making a meaningful difference in the world. The company is committed to working collaboratively with the UNGC and fellow members to drive progress towards a more sustainable future.

As a participant of the initiative, you can find out more about Kibsons efforts by visiting https://unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/161667 on the UN Global Compact website and learn more about their latest sustainability work.

