Kibsons, the award-winning family run UAE based company, continues its mission to provide residents with premium quality and delicious food, as it announces its partnership with leading British brand,

Marks & Spencer, operated by Al-Futtaim Group. Consumers will be able to shop from an extensive range of premium M&S Food items, and have them delivered to their doorstep, alongside their weekly food shop at the click of a button.

Kibsons has spent the past few months working closely with Marks & Spencer to bring the new food partnership to consumers’ shopping baskets. Customers of Kibsons will soon be able to shop 1,000+

M&S Food items spanning store cupboard essentials such as pasta sauces, breakfast cereals, hand cooked crisps and coffee, or take their pick from convenient ready meals, delicious sourdough loaves, crumpets, cookies, and not forgetting the iconic Colin the Caterpillar sweets and mini-bite tubs!

Halima Jumani, CEO of Kibsons said: “M&S Food is synonymous with both high quality and innovative food. We are thrilled to be partnering with this iconic brand and offer our customers a further enhanced shopping experience. Variety of choice, quality and innovation are key to our customers’ happiness and we are extremely excited to launch an initial 1,000 products, with more to follow in the near future from M&S, giving our shoppers a wider choice and convenience than ever.”

Providing customers with a range of high quality, healthy and wholesome food, the Kibsons and

Marks & Spencer partnership brings not only a convenient addition to the customers’ weekly shopping needs, but cements Kibson’s position as the go to grocery delivery company for the UAE.

About Kibsons:

Their core business since 1980, Kibsons offers an ever-increasing range of quality fresh fruit and vegetables from all continents. They supply a wide selection of premium produce options, organics, bulk packs, pre-packs and ready-to-eat products to a wide range of retail and wholesale customers in the UAE and beyond. Convenience, quality and value are Kibsons unique selling points. By controlling their own dedicated importing, warehousing, distribution, IT and customer service teams they are able to optimise product quality and ultimately improve value to thousands of private households in the UAE.

Kibsons also offers a wide range of imported and processed meat and poultry products produced in their HACCP approved facility. Historically catering only to airlines, catering companies, restaurants and hotels, their home delivery customers can now experience the same levels of product quality that they have supplied to the wholesale market for years. The meat range includes organic, hormone-free, premium and value-added products to suit every taste and customer requirement.

In addition, Kibsons has a wide range of sourdough and preservative-free breads, organic dairy and eggs, portioned seafood, organic spices and oils, imported honeys and healthy drinks available to complete their offering of fresh foods and to make your shopping experience even more convenient.

So, whether you are a fan of eating healthy and clean, or just struggling to find the time to pace the local supermarket aisles, Kibsons is the answer to all of your online fresh grocery needs.

About Marks & Spencer

Operated by the Al-Futtaim Group since 1997, the Marks & Spencer Al-Futtaim franchise partnership boasts 85 stores located across MENA and Asia, selling high quality, and great value clothing, beauty, home, and food. Established in 1884, Marks & Spencer is one of the UK’s leading retailers, with over 139 years of British heritage and pride in being special and different. Marks & Spencer has been leading standards across the industry. Marks & Spencer have strong heritage of sourcing with integrity and ensure its products are good quality, great value and responsibly sourced to meet its customers’ expectations.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

