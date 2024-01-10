Kuwait: As part of the services offered through its mobile application, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) launched its “Update your KYC” service that enables all customer segments to update their information and personal data wherever they are, whether inside Kuwait or while traveling abroad, at any time around the clock. This step comes as part of the Bank's ongoing efforts and commitment to enhance banking security, improve customer experience, and ensure their comfort, in line with regulatory compliance standards.

Commenting on the new service, Ammar Maqamess, Assistant Manager of the Electronic Banking Services Department at KIB, said: “Launching this important service reflects KIB’s commitment to adopting the latest industry developments and practices in banking. It aims to provide customers with more convenience and flexibility, ensuring they enjoy a smooth and distinctive banking experience. This aligns with the Bank's comprehensive strategy aimed at keeping pace with digital transformation efforts and continually developing its services and products.”

He added that the process of updating customers’ personal information will now be easier and can be done through simple steps by logging into the 'KIB Mobile' application, filling out the ‘Update your KYC’ form with the new information, and confirming the request. He asserted that this entire process is carried out in accordance with the highest levels of protection and security standards, in simple and quick steps.

Maqamess highlighted that the ‘Update your KYC’ form offers customers a secure and fast alternative to physically visiting bank branches or calling the Bank. By simply logging into their banking accounts, they can update information such as civil ID, email address, home address, work details, and other essential information. These updates are reviewed and approved by bank staff in a short period of time.

It is worth noting that KIB continues to offer innovative and comprehensive services to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Additionally, it remains committed to investing in digital infrastructure as part of its comprehensive digital transformation strategy, enriching its banking customers' experience with added value that encompasses ease, speed, and efficiency.

-Ends-

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.