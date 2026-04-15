Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has advanced a strategic proposal to establish a new ‘Frontiers of Engineering’ symposium series for the Arab World, similar to the Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering’s annual meetings, during high-level discussions with the U.S. National Academy of Engineering (NAE) in Washington, DC.

The NAE Frontiers of Engineering (FOE) meetings bring together outstanding early-career engineers from industry, academia, and government in the US, to discuss pioneering technical and leading-edge research in various engineering fields and industry sectors. The FOE symposia are invitation-only events that foster cross-disciplinary collaboration among technology leaders of the future.

Led by His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, the delegation which included Dr. Ray O. Johnson, Senior Advisor to President, and Professor Samuel Mao, Senior Director, Resource Management and Sustainability Institute, and Co-Chair, UAE Universities Climate Network, held discussions with NAE President Dr. Tsu-Jae Liu, and Executive Officer Dr. Alton Romig Jr.

His Excellency Professor Al Hajri highlighted the University’s growing research portfolio, five strategic research priority areas, and newly launched interdisciplinary research institutes designed to address national and global challenges. Dr. Johnson offered a presentation on Khalifa University Enterprise Company (KUEC), the University’s commercial and technology transfer arm, showcasing selected engineering research initiatives and successful pathways from innovation to impact. Dr. Samuel Mao, an alumnus of the NAE Frontiers of Engineering program, shared his professional trajectory and reflected on the NAE program’s impact on shaping his academic and research career.

His Excellency Professor Al Hajri said: “The Arab World is home to a rapidly growing community of talented engineers and researchers who are contributing to global innovation across critical sectors. Establishing a Frontiers of Engineering symposium program for the region would create a vital platform to connect emerging leaders, strengthen cross-border collaboration, and accelerate the impact of engineering research and technological advancement. This initiative also reflects Khalifa University’s mission to serve as a regional hub for advanced engineering research, innovation, and talent development, while strengthening long-term partnerships with leading international institutions and fostering the next generation of Arab engineering leaders.”

The proposed Arab World Frontiers of Engineering symposium series is in line with the UAE’s broader science diplomacy agenda, which emphasizes international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the positioning of the UAE as a global convener of scientific and technological dialogue. A regionally-focused Frontiers of Engineering program will reinforce the UAE’s role as a bridge between advanced global research ecosystems and emerging innovation communities across the Arab World, supporting regional capacity building while contributing to shared global engineering challenges.

Dr. Liu provided an overview of the NAE, while Dr. Alton Romig introduced the NAE’s portfolio of programs, with particular emphasis on FOE. The NAE currently operates a rotating international FOE symposium program in partnership with Germany, Japan, China, and the European Union. Each symposium focuses on four emerging engineering topics that vary annually and emphasizes in-depth discussion, breakout sessions, poster presentations, and informal exchanges among participants.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/