Abu Dhabi-UAE: Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the University of Padua announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for strengthening academic, scientific, and research cooperation between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, and Prof. Daniela Mapelli, Rector, University of Padua. The agreement reflects the commitment of both universities to advancing knowledge, fostering academic excellence, and promoting international collaboration.

His Excellency Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri said: “The MoU with the University of Padua aligns with Khalifa University’s strategic mandate to advance national and international research priorities through structured, high value partnerships. Our collaboration is designed to strengthen research capacity, enable the co-development of advanced scientific programs, and support innovation pathways that translate academic excellence into measurable societal and economic impact. This partnership reinforces our commitment to contributing to knowledge-based economy transformation development and global science policy objectives.

The Rector Prof. Daniela Mapelli said: "The Memorandum of Understanding represents an important step in strengthening the international academic and scientific relations of the University of Padua. The collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology is based on a shared vision of the role of the university as a place for the production and sharing of knowledge, capable of addressing major global challenges through interdisciplinary research, the training of new generations, and dialogue between different scientific and cultural contexts. In a rapidly changing international context, this agreement confirms our University's commitment to promoting cooperation, innovation, and social responsibility, contributing to the development of scientific and technological solutions for the benefit of communities and society in the future."

The collaboration will focus on interdisciplinary research platforms spanning artificial intelligence, engineering, biomedical sciences, and sustainability, supported by joint research infrastructure, structured academic mobility, and coordinated educational programs.

Emphasis will be also placed on strengthening technology transfer, translational research, and innovation ecosystems through joint engagement with industry, research institutes, and policy frameworks, ensuring that collaborative outcomes contribute to scientific advancement, workforce development, and socioeconomic impact.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

