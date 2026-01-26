Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced its participation in the 31st edition of Gulfood, taking place from 26 to 30 January 2026, at both Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, by supporting 10 Emirati food and manufacturing ventures.

KFED’s participation forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the international market presence of national enterprises and leverage global trade platforms to support their expansion beyond local and regional markets. By facilitating access to international stakeholders and commercial networks, the Fund continues to advance its role in enabling sustainable growth for Emirati Startups and SMEs while contributing to economic diversification.

Gulfood’s current edition is the largest in the exhibition’s history and the first to be held across two separate venues, bringing together leading companies and key stakeholders across the global food value chain. A diverse range of KFED-backed Emirati ventures across the F&B sector, including those specialising in general trading, retail, catering services, as well as import and export, will participate at the event.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “KFED’s participation in Gulfood 2026 reflects a deliberate strategic direction to position Emirati ventures as competitive contributors to regional and global trade. By supporting the participation of 10 national food and manufacturing businesses, we are enabling them to engage directly with international buyers, distributers, and investors, unlock new export opportunities, and integrate into global value chains.

This participation goes beyond showcasing products; it represents a focused effort to strengthen the trade readiness of Emirati SMEs, enhance their market access, and support their transition from local success to sustainable international growth. Through this engagement, KFED continues to advance Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy and accelerate economic diversification by empowering high potential, export-oriented national companies.”

Innovative ventures participating in the exhibition with KFED’s support are: Frio Beverages Trading, specialising in the production of clean-label, functional sparkling drinks and healthy alternatives to traditional sodas; Sinless General Trading, focused on the production and trade of gluten-free food products; Blend Herbs & Spices, which offers natural spice blends inspired by authentic Emirati flavours, infused with a touch of global taste; Aurum Apis Trading, providing premium-quality natural honey; and Rashtions Sweets Trading, specialising in date cultivation as well as the production of confectionery and date-based products.

The lineup also includes Al International Al Ata Trading, which provides catering, food trading, vending machine equipment and packaging services; Ork Trading, a specialist in import and export as well as trade of health products and ready-to-eat meals; Mars Food Industries, specialising in baby food manufacturing; Rukn Al Khair Foodstuff, specialising collagen-rich and natural gelatin products; and Osol Al Itqan General Trading, operating in the dietary supplements, consumer goods and veterinary products segment.

KFED invites visitors and stakeholders to visit the UAE Pavilion situated at the Dubai Exhibition Centre to explore their innovations, engage directly with participating entrepreneurs, and capitalise on the opportunities offered by the region’s leading F&B exhibition.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.khalifafund.ae

