Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully treated several patients suffering from below-the-knee peripheral artery stenosis and occlusion using an innovative, minimally invasive technique. The procedure involves inserting a next-generation bioresorbable stent through a fine catheter in the thigh, eliminating the need for open surgery. This approach restored blood flow to the limbs, relieved pain, accelerated the healing of chronic wounds, and significantly reduced the risk of amputation. With this achievement, KFSHRC has become the first center in the Kingdom, and the third worldwide outside the United States to adopt this advanced treatment method.

The advanced technique, successfully implemented at KFSHRC in Riyadh and Jeddah, uses a bioresorbable stent inserted into narrowed or blocked vessels to temporarily restore blood flow. After serving its purpose, the stent dissolves naturally, eliminating the need for a permanent implant and lowering the risk of future complications. This minimally invasive approach also speeds up recovery and improves leg circulation, allowing patients to regain mobility more effectively.

Peripheral artery stenosis and occlusion restrict blood flow to the legs, causing pain while walking, poor circulation, and chronic ulcers that are slow to heal. In advanced stages, the condition can progress to critical limb ischemia, increasing the risk of amputation. Although treatments like balloon angioplasty exist, below-the-knee arteries remain difficult to treat due to their substantial risk of re-narrowing, underscoring the need for more advanced solutions.

The success of this procedure was driven by the Interventional Radiology Department at KFSHRC in Riyadh and Jeddah, in collaboration with the Vascular Surgery departments and nursing teams, demonstrating KFSHRC’s commitment to integrated patient care. Building on this achievement, KFSHRC aims to expand research on this technique and collaborate with global medical institutions to evaluate its long-term effectiveness, contributing to the development of new treatment protocols for peripheral vascular diseases.

