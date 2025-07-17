A minimally invasive robotic surgery offers a life-saving option for high-risk patients who cannot undergo transplants or traditional open-heart procedures

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has successfully performed the world’s first implantation of two artificial pumps for biventricular support (BiVAD-HMIII) using robotic technology on a patient with advanced heart failure. This groundbreaking procedure opens new horizons in circulatory support techniques for patients with complex cardiac conditions and marks a medical achievement that culminated in the patient’s recovery within a short period following the surgery.

The procedure represents a major advancement in the treatment of bilateral heart failure, which was traditionally performed through full sternotomy, an approach associated with higher surgical risks and prolonged recovery. However, the cardiac surgery team at KFSHRC, led by Prof. Feras Khaliel, successfully performed the operation through small incisions using remotely controlled high-precision robotic arms, resulting in reduced blood loss, lower risk of infection, and faster patient recovery.

The 61-year-old patient was admitted after spending over two months bedridden, suffering from end-stage heart failure unresponsive to medical therapy, in addition to multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, stroke, and renal impairment. After a comprehensive clinical evaluation, the patient was deemed ineligible for a heart transplant, making robotic implantation of the artificial pumps a vital and unique solution suited to his health status.

This milestone reflects the integration of expertise across multiple departments at KFSHRC including cardiac surgery, cardiology, anesthesia, critical care, biomedical engineering, and advanced life support. The procedure was meticulously planned and benefited from 3D imaging technologies, real-time surgical navigation, and innovative solutions for safely securing the mechanical assist devices.

KFSHRC aims to publish the results of this procedure in peer-reviewed medical journals and present them at global cardiology conferences to promote knowledge exchange and establish innovative partnerships with leading international centers in robotic care and advanced heart failure management.

This achievement adds to KFSHRC’s track record in robotic surgery which includes the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant and the World's First Robotic-Assisted Artificial Heart Pump Implantation. These milestones serve as evidence of its leadership in adopting cutting-edge cardiac technologies and managing critical conditions with the highest standards of precision and safety, further reinforcing its position as a leading academic medical center both regionally and globally.

