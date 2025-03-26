Riyadh: Young patients living with serious illnesses often encounter a lack of specialized palliative care tailored to their unique needs, as existing services primarily focus on either pediatric or elderly populations. This gap leaves adolescents and young adults, aged 14 to 40, without comprehensive support that addresses their medical, psychological, and social needs. In response, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has launched the Adolescent and Young Adult Palliative Care Program, the first dedicated program of its nature in the Arab world, offering integrated care designed to improve the quality of life for this underserved age group throughout their treatment journey.

According to the World Health Organization, only 14% of patients globally who need palliative care actually receive it, underscoring a significant gap in services. Research also indicates that embedding palliative care within the treatment plans of young patients with critical illnesses reduces symptom burden and improves overall quality of life. Cancer patients, in particular, are among those most in need of this care, as many lack sufficient pain management, psychological support, and guidance throughout their experience.

Palliative care offers a holistic approach focused on enhancing the quality of life for patients facing life-limiting illnesses, such as advanced cancers, heart disease, neurological disorders, and organ failure. The care extends beyond pain relief to include psychological and social support, facilitating informed decision-making and improving patients' overall experience.

For adolescents and young adults, these services address additional challenges unique to their age group, such as maintaining education or employment, navigating the psychological impact of illness, and ensuring that care plans uphold their autonomy and personal dignity.

KFSHRC’s pioneering program is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of palliative care physicians, specially trained nurses, social workers, and mental health experts, ensuring that physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs are all addressed for both patients and their families.

In alignment with international best practices, KFSHRC’s Advanced Palliative Care Fellowship Program has earned triple accreditation, a first for the Arab world, from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, the European Society for Medical Oncology, and the International Association for Hospice & Palliative Care. This accreditation ensures the highest level of clinical competency, equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals to provide evidence-based, culturally sensitive palliative care to adolescents and young adults.

This program not only aims to improve immediate patient care but also seeks to serve as a regional model, encouraging the development of similar programs across the Arab world to close the critical gap in palliative services for young patients with life-threatening illnesses.

