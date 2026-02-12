Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: In line with its well-established approach to supporting economic and development initiatives with sustainable impact, Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) announced its strategic sponsorship of the Sixth World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum (WEIF 2026), held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on February 10-11, 2026, at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

This strategic sponsorship reflects KFH-Bahrain’s vision to support specialised initiatives that contribute to the development of the financial sector and the enhancement of the business environment, while further strengthening the Kingdom of Bahrain’s role as a leading regional hub for entrepreneurship and sustainable investment, in line with comprehensive economic and social development objectives.

The forum was organised by the Investment and Technology Promotion Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), in cooperation with the League of Arab States, the Union of Arab Chambers, the Union of Arab Banks, and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside a distinguished group of regional and international partners.

The forum brought together a select group of global leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, decision-makers, and development partners, who discussed innovative, practical solutions aimed at empowering communities and enhancing their resilience in the face of global challenges.

Held under the theme “Achieving the SDGs through Empowering Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Mobilising Capital for Resilient Communities”, the forum featured a rich programme of high-level sessions, networking and partnership-building platforms, and accompanying events focused on inclusive and sustainable development, with particular emphasis on the Arab and African regions. The forum coincided with the 18th International Women Entrepreneurs Challenge (IWEC).

On this occasion, Dr Shadi Zahran, Group Chief Executive Officer of KFH–Bahrain, stated: “Our strategic sponsorship of the World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum (WEIF 2026) underscores Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain’s commitment to supporting international initiatives that empower entrepreneurship, foster innovation, and stimulate responsible investment, thereby contributing positively to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the building of more inclusive and resilient economies.”

He added: “We take pride in participating in this global event hosted in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which embodied the Kingdom’s advanced standing as a regional hub for attracting investment and supporting development initiatives of global significance. Our sponsorship of this forum also reflects KFH–Bahrain’s keenness to build effective strategic partnerships with international and regional institutions, contributing to the expansion of financing horizons and the advancement of innovative Shari’a-compliant financial solutions.”

Through this sponsorship, KFH–Bahrain reaffirms its continued commitment to playing a pivotal role in supporting global platforms that promote constructive dialogue among investment and development stakeholders, and that contribute to building a more sustainable economic future, in line with its corporate strategy and long-term vision to support economic and social development in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the wider region.