Kenya Airways has signed a strategic partnership with Safaricom aimed at driving innovations that will enhance the airline’s operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity, and elevate the customer experience.

Kenya Airways and Safaricom will focus on enhancing connectivity, in-flight Wi-Fi, Infrastructure Inspection, Security Surveillance, loyalty programs, data science, software development, and aviation innovation in areas such as agriculture.

Commenting on the partnership, Fredrick Kitunga, Chief Information and Data Officer at Kenya Airways said: "Kenya Airways collaboration with Safaricom is a testament to the power of co-creation. By harnessing our combined expertise, we are not only addressing today's challenges but also laying the groundwork for sustainable growth, enhanced connectivity, and transformative innovations that will benefit our customers and communities for years to come."

The companies will also collaborate in developing and implementing Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for warehousing, baggage tracking, aircraft materials and ULD, to cover tracking, location, reconciliation and stock taking.

Representing Safaricom, Cynthia Kropac, Head of Business noted, “This Memorandum of Understanding solidifies our commitment to providing a transformative experience for our customers, connecting people in new and innovative ways. By leveraging our respective strengths—Kenya Airways in providing safe journeys and Safaricom in cutting-edge communications and technology—we ensure that our customers remain seamlessly connected throughout their travels."

Kenya Airways’ Fahari Innovation Hub is a one‐of‐a‐kind center of aviation innovation excellence in Africa that facilitates creative and collaborative ways of providing much‐needed solutions to business problems. The Hub is a centre for strategic innovation management offering opportunities for cocreation, networking, research, and learning; and is a springboard for new ideas and innovations that help communities and continent face current and future challenges.

-Ends-

About Kenya Airways:

Kenya Airways (KQ), The Pride of Africa, is Kenya’s national carrier and a leading African airline on a mission to propel Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures, and markets. We fly to 45 destinations worldwide, 37 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 Tons of cargo annually through the Hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, we open up a world of possibilities for our customers, connecting them to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries. We take pride in offering a delightful flying experience with a caring African touch. Our exceptional African hospitality has consistently earned us global recognition including the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards where we were honoured with the Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Cabin Crew in Africa in 2024.

