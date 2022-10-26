A Kazakhstan national was announced as the latest US$1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion at the draw held today in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Bulat Aknazarov., a Kazakhstan national based in the UAE became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 404 with ticket number 2483 which he purchased online on 10th October.

Mr Aknazarov, who is the 5th Kazakhstan national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently uncontactable but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Mr. Mohammed Qassim, a 48-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai won a Porsche Panamera GTS (Carrara White Metallic) car, with ticket number 0571 in Finest Surprise Series 1819, which he purchased online on 12th October.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 14 years, Mr. Qassim is a father of two and works as head of strategy for Emirates NBD.

“Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I appreciate the win after participating for a very long time. I hope this won’t be the last,” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Nolito Castillo, a Filipino national based in Sharjah won a BMW R 1250 R (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0244 in Finest Surprise Series 517, which he purchased online on 5th October on his way to Manila in the Philippines for a vacation.

Mr. Castillo was also not available for immediate comment.

