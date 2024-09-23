DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to Future Hospitality Summit 2024, Katch International and Keane unveil their informative White Paper on the evolving role of technology in the hospitality industry. Compiled over several months, it features expert insights from CEOs, industry leaders, and business owners, shedding light on how AI is revolutionising hospitality operations.

The report aims to clarify misunderstandings around AI and highlights the real value it can bring to the guest experience and operational efficiency. Collectively, the interviews reveal a clear 'triad of intelligence', where artificial intelligence, emotional intelligence, and relationship intelligence work together to drive successful investments.

AI is transforming how hotels and hospitality businesses operate, from enhancing guest experiences to optimising revenue management systems. The White Paper explores these advancements while addressing some of the critical issues that arise with the increasing adoption of AI, including data privacy, potential job displacement, and the risks of over-reliance on technology.

Containing insights from Amit Nayak, Vice President and Executive Board Member at HAMA MEA, Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & CEO of The Bench, Quentin Reyes, CEO of Hyperfusion, Othmane Zrikem, founding Partner at VDD.ai, Basma Elkhereiji, serial entrepreneur and owner of the Social Kitchen, John Losasso, CEO of FAS Hotels, Lokesh Kumar, VP of Development Middle East Minor Hotels, Khaled Sarhan, MD of Ishraqah Developments, and Nitin Thariyan, CEO of Lean on Data, amongst others, it focuses on the balance between automation and the human touch in hospitality.

Georgie Woollams, Founder and Managing Director of Katch International, said of the White Paper, 'We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this White Paper, which has been an eye-opening experience with many valuable insights. The discussions have highlighted both the potential and limitations of AI in enhancing operations and driving investments in the industry.'

Kevin Doherty, Managing Director of Keane MEA, stated, 'We sincerely thank the industry leaders who dedicated their time to our white paper. Their insights have been extremely thought-provoking, and we are confident they will enrich the ongoing dialogue on AI in hospitality at the upcoming FHS event and beyond.'

Click here to get your copy: https://thisiskeane.com/campaign/keane-x-katch-ai-hospitality-whitepaper/.

CONTACT:

Alankrita Singh, Senior PR Account Manager

+971 4 243 8577

whitepaper@katchthis.com

SOURCE Katch International