Dubai, UAE: Kartell, the iconic brand synonymous with innovative design and lifestyle, is set to make waves at the upcoming Dubai Design Week from November 7th to November 12th, 2023. This event will mark a significant milestone in Kartell's journey, showcasing the brand's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and sustainability. The excitement doesn't end there, as Kartell is proud to announce its grand opening in the prestigious The Dubai Mall Zaabeel on November 8th, perfectly aligned with the spirit of Dubai Design Week.

“My Kartell” exemplifies a way of life that is dedicated to the pursuit of novelty and innovation.

For years, Kartell has served as a creative workshop where designers are tasked with conceptualizing industrial products. Now, these designers are also being encouraged to apply the same approach and expertise to expanding Kartell’s product range and creating items made from diverse materials for various indoor and outdoor applications. From cutting-edge furniture items like lamps, mirrors, trays, and chairs, to comprehensive living space arrangements complete with rugs, lamps, sofas, and armchairs, Kartell encompasses a wide array of offerings. The ingenuity of our designers is what transforms an idea into a tangible product or a collection of products catering to all types of lounge furnishings. This endeavor epitomizes our brand’s industrial transformation and cultivates a lifestyle that embodies the product and brand culture. “My Kartell” signifies the strong sense of belonging felt by everyone within our organization, our customers, and all those who resonate with our products and design philosophy. Market studies project an increase in demand for high-end products, which coincides with our firm position within this segment. Not only do we strive to maintain competitive pricing, but we also distinguish ourselves through the design essence of our offerings and our presentation style.

“It all starts with our stores”, highlights Claudio Luti, the president of Kartell. “Today, our stores have a pivotal role in our overall sales strategy. These stores not only serve as a platform for customers to make purchases but also provide a unique shopping experience. Customers can explore a diverse blend of new and timeless Kartell products, receive personalized assistance during their purchases, and seek guidance on how to seamlessly integrate a product with their existing decor, even if it involves different styles”.

Kartell retail

Kartell’s retail strategy involves opening more expansive stores along prominent shopping streets in some of the world’s most breathtaking cities. These new stores will feature a spacious layout, moving away from the multi-floor design that was favored in earlier stores. The goal is to curate larger and more lifestyle-oriented collections that cater to customers’ preferences and allow for customization to align with their individual needs and home aesthetics. The stores will play a crucial role in establishing and reinforcing the brand identity of Kartell. Therefore, meticulous attention is given to the interior design and maintaining a cohesive layout that harmonizes with the brand’s clear message conveyed in our catalog.

Moreover, Kartell recognizes that it’s not sufficient to merely present its products in stores. We are also investing more and more in staff training, fostering customer loyalty, developing store-specific marketing plans, and enhancing our services to ensure a comprehensive and exceptional shopping experience.

Internationalization

Kartell acknowledges the vast opportunities presented by today’s open global market, leading to focus on expanding in specific regions while consolidating our presence in key existing markets and exploring new prospects. Europe continues to be Kartell’s primary market, with France and Germany taking the lead, followed by Northern European countries. The United States is also gaining importance in Kartell’s global strategy, highlighted by the recent opening of a flagship store in Miami and another on Madison Avenue in New York. Additionally, Kartell’s presence in the Eastern markets, including Japan, South Korea, and China, is experiencing rapid growth, further enhanced by partnerships in the UAE and surrounding the Mediterranean basin.

Contract

In the Contract sector, Kartell has earned recognition as a reliable partner, particularly in large-scale projects. Our ability to collaborate with architects, designers, construction companies, and finishing experts has positioned us as a sought-after mediator. Kartell’s approach is characterized by flexibility, creativity, and customized services to develop tailored furnishing solutions for projects of all sizes. While our standard product catalog is available, Kartell also offers custom-made items that are industrially produced, ensuring uncompromised product design and quality to fulfill specific contractual requirements.

MyKartell@home

To cater to customers seeking interior design advice, Kartell has launched an innovative service called MyKartell@home. This service involves a team of expert KArchitects available at Kartell stores to assist customers in designing and implementing solutions for their specific needs. To request this service, customers can bring a room layout plan, photographs of the existing setting, and a list of any furniture pieces they wish to incorporate with new Kartell items to their nearest Kartell store.

Online

Online sales have become a significant aspect of Kartell’s retail strategy, whether through direct channels or partnerships with specialized online portals. These online platforms serve as an essential complement to in-store sales, offering opportunities to promote the Kartell brand and expand the market by engaging in dialogue with customers. Recognizing the growing importance of customer service and direct communication in the digital realm, Kartell has received the prestigious Altagamma’s Best In Class Digital Award for Design for the second consecutive year.

Kartell loves the planet

In line with their dedication to social and environmental sustainability, Kartell has expanded on their 2018 manifesto by incorporating additional principles and virtuous actions. Kartell strives to use recycled or sustainable materials for its new products, including certified wood, glass, ceramics, and metal. The brand aims to transition its entire production process to sustainable practices as quickly as possible and has already made progress by incorporating recycled materials into many of its products. Beyond eco-friendly materials, Kartell also emphasizes sustainability in areas such as financial management, human resources, and social responsibility, demonstrating a holistic commitment to a more sustainable future.

