Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Reinforcing its ambitious commitment to expanding its real estate portfolio in the region and following the success of its development 1890 Boulevard in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kanoo Real Estate, a division of the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has signed a major agreement with Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) for its upcoming flagship mixed-use development, "1890 Riyadh”, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Formalized at Cityscape Global 2024 in Riyadh, the agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Talal Fawzi Kanoo, Chairman of Kanoo Real Estate; Arch. Thamer Salahuddin, Vice Chairman of the Board & Managing Director of MSCEB; Mrs. Saffia Abdulla Kanoo, Vice-Chairman of Kanoo Real Estate, and Mr. Mohamed Abdulelah Al Kooheji, Chief Executive Officer of Kanoo Real Estate, Mr. Ahmed Salahuddin, Associate and Business Development Manager of MSCEB, along with other senior management members from both companies.

Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB), one of the region’s most respected architectural firms with a distinguished legacy of over half a century, has been assigned as design architects by Kanoo Real Estate to deliver its newest major mix-use development, 1890 Riyadh, leading the architectural vision of the project, from initial design to architectural drawings.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030's aim to create a vibrant society, and strategically located in the thriving heart of Riyadh, 1890 Riyadh is set to be an iconic and dynamic built-up area of a 40,000 Sqm mixed-use destination in the Kingdom, offering a diverse array of retail spaces with popular outlets and convenient drive-thru options, modern residential units featuring a variety of apartment types and desirable recreational amenities, and premium commercial office spaces designed for all business owners.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Talal Fawzi Kanoo, Chairman of Kanoo Real Estate said: “Our partnership with MSCEB for 1890 Riyadh represents a significant milestone in Kanoo Real Estate's ongoing regional expansion strategy and exemplifies our ambition to create thriving retail and mix-use destinations across the GCC, echoing the Saudi Vision 2030's vision for a vibrant society. We are committed to delivering exceptional developments that not only meet market demands but also enhance the urban landscape and contribute to the economic growth of the communities we are present in, and we are confident in MSCEB's ability to translate our vision into reality.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohamed Abdulelah Al Kooheji, Chief Executive Officer of Kanoo Real Estate commented on the agreement: “1890 Riyadh marks a pivotal step towards achieving our ambitious vision of developing high-quality, mixed-use spaces across the GCC region that cater to the evolving needs of a thriving community such as the city of Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this iconic flagship development, we are not only introducing a retail space, but a dynamic mix of retail, residential, and corporate offerings, including drive-thru options, elegant residential units with a range of different apartment types to accommodate all preferences, in addition to modern commercial office spaces will also be available to cater to businesses”

Arch. Thamer Salahuddin, Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of MSCEB commented on the agreement, “This project represents a significant milestone not only for our firm but also for the evolving urban landscape of Riyadh," said Architect Salahuddin. "We are excited to collaborate with Kanoo Real Estate to bring to life a visionary development that integrates innovative design with sustainable practices, aiming to enrich the community and enhance the quality of life for its residents and visitors."

1890 Riyadh is set to become a vibrant hub combining residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, fostering a sense of community and providing a unique lifestyle experience in the heart of the city. The design of this flagship development will reflect the rich cultural heritage of Riyadh while embracing modern architectural trends and cutting-edge technologies.

"At MSCEB, we are committed to designing spaces that inspire and resonate with their surroundings," added Salahuddin. "Our team is dedicated to creating a sustainable and dynamic environment that celebrates both functionality and aesthetic appeal. We look forward to working closely with Kanoo Real Estate and all stakeholders involved to ensure that 1890 Riyadh not only meets but exceeds expectations."

As a firm renowned for its innovative approaches and commitment to excellence, MSCEB aims to establish 1890 Riyadh as a benchmark for future developments in the region, showcasing the potential of architecture to transform the urban experience.

About Kanoo Real Estate:

Since its inception in 1890, Kanoo Real Estate managed the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group’s asset requirements commercially. With an expansive portfolio of mixed-use, industrial, residential, office and retail properties, Kanoo Real Estate has a significant regional footprint in major cities throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Kanoo Real Estate’s excellence in asset management is a testament to our commitment to precision, sustainability, and strategic foresight. Fostering a portfolio that stands resilient in the fact of industry changes and consistently delivering on our promise of exceptional real estate solutions.

About MSCEB:

Since 1970, MSCEB – Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting engineering bureau W.L.L is a Bahraini, fully integrated firm that is at the forefront of Bahrain’s Architectural and Engineering sector for over five decades.

MSCEB is shaping the Kingdom’s skyline by offering a comprehensive range of services in the fields of Architectural and Engineering Design Consultancy, Quantity Surveying, Construction Site Supervision and Project Management.

MSCEB is committed to creating value, and delivering quality projects that feature innovation, sustainable thinking, and design excellence. MSCEB has completed over 1000 projects and acquired over 40 awards and certifications.