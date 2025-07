A strategic collaboration to spotlight circular packaging and strengthen industry dialogue in the MENA region.

The Plastic Recycling Show Middle East & Africa (PRS ME&A) has announced a strategic partnership with the Circular Packaging Association (CPA) as its Official Knowledge Partner for the event’s highly anticipated third edition, set to take place from 15–17 September 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This collaboration brings together two key players committed to transforming the future of packaging in the MENA region. At the heart of this partnership is a shared vision: to accelerate the transition toward circular packaging systems and promote innovation that reduces waste, increases recycled content, and supports national sustainability agendas—particularly the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy 2031.

Driving Dialogue and Innovation on the Road to Circularity

As Knowledge Partner, CPA will play an active role in curating and delivering thought leadership across the PRS ME&A 2025 conference agenda. This includes showcasing global case studies, engaging in multistakeholder dialogue, and convening experts from across its membership network to drive forward practical and scalable circular packaging solutions tailored to regional market realities.

“Circular Packaging Association has been instrumental in pushing the circular packaging conversation forward,” said Taher Patrawala, Managing Director, Media Fusion LLC. “Their involvement will add real value to PRS ME&A and its community of recyclers, technology providers, and manufacturers

Mohamed Eldabaa, Chairman of the Circular Packaging Association said, “This partnership is an important milestone, as it spotlights some of the most exciting packaging innovations driving circularity across the region. Through our collective experience and access to international best practices, CPA is proud to act as a knowledge-sharing platform—highlighting how countries around the world are embedding circular economy principles into packaging policy, design, and infrastructure. We look forward to working with PRS ME&A to accelerate the pace of collaboration and innovation across the MENA region.”

With growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and evolving regulatory frameworks, the 2025 edition of PRS ME&A is expected to be the most impactful yet—serving as a critical convening point for decision-makers committed to building a future-ready, circular packaging economy.

About PRS ME&A 2025:

The 3rd edition of Plastics Recycling Show Middle East & Africa (PRSMEA 2025)– is the region’s leading event dedicated to advancing plastic recycling and the circular economy. Taking place from 15-17 September in Dubai, this dynamic three-day exhibition and conference brings together industry leaders, technology providers, policymakers, and sustainability experts from across the globe. New to this edition are the PRSMEA 2025 Awards, which will recognize outstanding achievements and innovation in plastics recycling across the region, and the Circular Plastic Hub – a premium platform to present groundbreaking products made from recycled plastics. Together, these new features highlight PRSMEA’s growing role as the key meeting point for driving circularity, innovation, and sustainable solutions in the plastics industry.

Learn more at: https://prseventmea.com

About the UAE Circular Packaging Association:

Launched in 2023, as an industry working group licensed under Dubai Chambers; the Circular Packaging Association is the first of its kind circular economy cross sectoral platform that seeks to transform the packaging value chain. The Circular Packaging Association is the result of work initiated in 2019 by founding members of the CIRCLE Coalition for innovation in recycling towards a Closed Loop Economy.

CIRCLE was formalized under the sponsorship of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment via the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a circular economy for packaging across the GCC. The Circular Packaging Association aims to embed circular and green economy principles to the packaging value chain in the UAE, transforming the existing take-make-dispose linear system into one that views and uses post-consumer packaging waste as a valued resource.

The association also aims to drive consumer awareness and provide insight and recommendations on legislations and policies related to sustainable packaging through a data-based, multi-stakeholder approach.

CPA current members are :



