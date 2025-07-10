Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Coolwell, a leading innovator in HVAC solutions with experience spanning over 50 years, announced the grand opening of its cutting-edge, immersive Experience Center in Dubai. This first-of-its-kind facility showcases the latest advancements in HVAC technologies, offering clients, partners, and industry professionals a fully interactive environment to explore end-to-end climate control solutions.

The Experience Center showcases Daikin’s complete product range; from energy efficient Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) lineup to highly effective air purifiers, making it a comprehensive one-stop destination for all Daikin solutions.

Strategically located in the heart of Dubai in Al Quoz 4, the Experience Center demonstrates Coolwell’s commitment to delivering turnkey HVAC systems tailored to the region’s unique needs. Visitors will gain hands-on insights into energy-efficient systems, smart controls, and sustainable cooling solutions, all designed to meet the highest global standards.

“This center is more than a showroom—it’s a knowledge hub where innovation meets application,” said Rajiv Bhatia, CEO of Coolwell. “We’re excited to bring our vision for smarter, more sustainable HVAC to life right here in Dubai.”

Mr. Bhatia continued, “Coolwell’s latest venture is designed as a true Experience Center — featuring live product demonstrations, IAQ showcases, and guided tours powered by an AI-driven robot assistant. Whether you are a homeowner, developer, or a consultant, the space invites every visitor to engage with the latest in HVAC innovation, wellness, and automation — all under one roof.”

Samer Alawiah, Managing Director of Daikin UAE, emphasized the strategic significance of the new experience center: “The launch of Coolwell’s Experience Center represents another major milestone in our expansion to bring cutting-edge, sustainable HVAC solutions closer to customers in the region. By integrating Daikin’s advanced technologies with immersive demonstrations, and AI-powered interactions, this center sets a new benchmark for innovation, education, and customer experience in the HVAC industry. It reinforces our commitment to driving progress through smart, energy-efficient solutions tailored to the unique needs of the UAE market.”

The Experience Center now welcomes industry stakeholders—with appointments available upon request.

About Coolwell:

Established in 1972, Coolwell has grown into a household name in air conditioning across the UAE. With a proud legacy spanning more than five decades, the company has evolved from a reliable HVAC contractor into a wellness-driven brand that reimagines how people live, breathe, and experience indoor spaces.

Coolwell’s vision is to create spaces that breathe — where sustainable cooling, intelligent automation, and clean air come together to elevate everyday life.

Coolwell’s philosophy goes far beyond cooling. Every solution is designed to improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), ensure thermal comfort, and support long-term wellbeing. From air purification and humidity control to whisper-quiet performance, each system is engineered to enhance.

By placing wellness at the core of every project, Coolwell continues to raise the standard for indoor living across the UAE.

As an Authorized Daikin dealer, the global leader in HVAC innovation, Coolwell brings the latest advancements in climate control directly to its clients. Every solution is tailored to the customer’s needs and powered by a partnership grounded in decades of collaboration, shared values, and a mutual drive toward energy efficiency and sustainable performance.

About Daikin:

Daikin is a global leader in HVAC-R with over 100 years of experience, founded in Japan in 1924. The company has a presence in 170 countries and offers innovative, energy-efficient products such as air conditioners, air purifiers, VRV systems, and smart controls.

With a strong footprint in the UAE and the wider Middle East, Daikin is recognized for its advanced technology, high-quality solutions, and excellent customer service. Its vision is to create sustainable, comfortable indoor environments through continuous innovation and environmental commitment.

For More information visit www.daikimea.com