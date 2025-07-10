Musanadah, a leading integrated facilities management company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of Mserve, a dedicated full-service home and property maintenance service to meet the evolving needs of both householders and businesses across the Kingdom.

Mserve will operate as a specialist division of Musanadah, an award-winning Saudi enterprise founded in 2011 with over 1,700 skilled professionals including technicians, tradespeople, cleaners and maids, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading Saudi conglomerate, Alturki Holding. Operating to internationally benchmarked standards including BICSc, Institute of Asset Management (IAM) and ISSA, Mserve customers will benefit from its ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certifications, as it strives to provide world-class home and property maintenance services, addressing the growing need for this quality of service in Saudi Arabia.

Mserve is structured into two specialized arms: Mserve Home, tailored for homeowners and tenants seeking efficient, high-quality home maintenance and daily maid services, and Mserve Business, focused on delivering property maintenance and MEP solutions to small and medium enterprises, retailers, commercial properties, hospitality venues, educational institutions and developers of master communities.

Customers can choose from one-time visits or fixed-term plans, with Mserve also offering annual maintenance packages in Bronze, Silver and Platinum tiers, giving homeowners flexible, value-driven options.

Ranging from regular domestic support services, move in/out services, to air conditioning, plumbing, movers, landscaping and electrical repairs, Mserve Home offers a full range of home maintenance services delivered by trained professionals using advanced tools and techniques.

For businesses and property developers, Mserve Business delivers integrated facilities management and MEP solutions designed to support small to medium-sized enterprises with end-to-end property care. Covering soft and hard services, pest management, HVAC duct cleaning, Mserve also offers services targeted at property developers including snagging and pre-handover services, post-handover and defect liability period (DLP) management and asset rectification, ensuring asset performance optimization and lifecycle extension.

Launching in Al-Khobar, Dammam, Riyadh, and then Jeddah, as well as King Abdullah Economic City and AlUla, Mserve will roll out across other regions in the Kingdom in a phased approach. Based on a hybrid mobile FM model and operating from a state-of-the-art call center, the service combines rapid-response teams in specially equipped service vans, together with embedded static teams who remain permanently onsite for larger projects in local communities.

Musanadah’s managing director, Nigel Wright commented, “Our market research and gap analysis of the Saudi market revealed a clear need in the home and property maintenance sector. On one end, large FM companies were mainly focused on major commercial contracts to effectively serve residential properties or the needs of small to medium businesses. On the other, the market was saturated with fragmented, one-man-band or smaller operators lacking the capacity to deliver consistent, reliable service. Mserve was created to perfectly fill this gap - offering a dependable, professional and high-quality solution. Our goal is simple, to provide the most trusted and comprehensive home and property maintenance services in the Kingdom.”

Muhammad Shahzad, Director of Mserve added, “We are proud to be a 100 per cent Saudi-owned operation, always placing our valued clients at the center of everything we do. At Mserve, we are especially focused on punctuality. Our promise is to be on time, every time, whether for a routine visit or an urgent call-out and to always keep our clients well informed of the progress on any project. With a CaFM-enabled call center and client portal, our team is fully committed to delivering consistent, high-quality home and property maintenance services that meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our ultimate objective is to establish Mserve as the go-to operator for dependable, professional maintenance services across the Kingdom.”

In 2024, Musanadah was awarded the coveted title of ‘Best FM Company in Saudi Arabia’ at the SBIS Awards together with a series of other industry awards and accolades, confirming its leadership role in the Kingdom’s growing and highly competitive facilities management sector.

Visit the new Mserve website for further details.

About Musanadah

Musanadah Facilities Management is an award-winning facilities services company in Saudi Arabia offering a full range of integrated facilities management solutions tailored to meet client needs, from master developments to residential communities, industrial sites, and commercial offices, with the aim of protecting, maintaining, and optimizing client assets while implementing industry best practices.

As a full-service provider, Musanadah offers the full range of hard and soft facilities management, and manned security services offering innovative solutions tailored to meet the needs of clients and real-time performance management systems.

Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized facilities management solutions to clients across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.

Musanadah manages and maintains its client facilities to the highest standards in terms of quality, efficiency, and cost-control, in accordance with the global best practices and internationally benchmarked standards, including BICSc and the Institute of Asset Management (IAM), as well as complying with relevant Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) requirements.

Founded in 2010, Musanadah is a wholly owned subsidiary of Khobar-based diversified services group, Alturki Holding.

Through its partnership with CoolPlanet, Musanadah’s Energy & Sustainability Services (ESCO) arm – holders of SEEC Level 1 and 2 Licenses - combines local expertise with advanced international solutions to drive energy optimization and decarbonization initiatives for clients across Saudi Arabia, closely aligned with Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030 goals.

In 2022, Musanadah won the coveted client-contractor partnership award for its work on AlUla - a major Vision 2030 heritage project. The company was also awarded the prestigious ‘Customer Centric FM Company’ accolade at the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) awards for anticipating and meeting the satisfaction levels of large-scale clients through its unique customer-centric service delivery model which was recognized for consistently placing the needs of clients first.

Musanadah was awarded the coveted title of ‘Best FM Company in Saudi Arabia’ at the SBIS Awards 2024 together with a series of other industry awards and accolades, reaffirming its position as a leader in the Saudi FM sector.