Dubai, UAE - Al Ghurair is proud to announce it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®. This certification showcases the company’s commitment to creating a culture built on trust, pride, a sense of community, and working aligned to their purpose of ‘In Pursuit of Better’. It also reflects the spirit of the workplace operating as One Al Ghurair, a unified organisation built on shared values, strong relationships and a collective vision. The recognition comes in addition to Al Ghurair being certified as a Top Employer in the UAE for three consecutive years.

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on employee feedback about their experience working at Al Ghurair, with a focus on trust, pride and camaraderie in the workplace.

“This recognition reflects our firm belief that our people are the heart of our progress. We’re committed to building a purpose led culture where every individual can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and grow with purpose,” said John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work®, added: “Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it’s clear that Al Ghurair stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

The certification is a testament to Al Ghurair’s ongoing commitment to foster a positive and purpose-led culture - one that is based on being people oriented, purpose led, value creating and committed to sustainable excellence.

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Mobility, Development, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’s diversified operations span more than 20 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

