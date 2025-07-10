The 2025 Edition runs from 3 August through to 2 September, featuring nine core sports, dedicated children's activities, and enhanced community initiatives

New for 2025: DSW Run IN - Dubai’s first ever Indoor Half Marathon - kicks off the edition

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region's largest indoor sports and fitness destination, is set to launch its special August edition, packed with the city’s most loved sports, exciting new challenges, and immersive experiences. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the 2025 edition will run daily from 8:00 am to 12:00 midnight from August 3 to September 2, spanning over 25,000 square metres and featuring over 40 courts and pitches.

Sporting Fun for the Whole Family

Sports on offer for 2025 include badminton, basketball, cricket, football, padel, tennis, table tennis, volleyball and pickleball, complemented by state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. This season, DSW also brings back its free, open-access gym, featuring advanced cardio machines, functional training rigs, and strength zones.

The expanded Dubai Kids World features multi-story inflatable slides and soft play obstacle courses as well as dedicated fun zones with retro arcade games, enabling parents to take part in their favourite sports and fitness activities while their kids have supervised fun and stay active.

Opening Day to Feature Dubai’s First Indoor Half Marathon

And visitors can hit the ground running at the August Edition opening day with the DSW Run IN – Dubai’s first-ever indoor half marathon, on Sunday, (August 3). Set in a fully climate-controlled environment, the race promises a unique experience for runners, complete with professional timing and cheering zones.

The DSW Summer League on Saturday, (August 23) brings together the best workplace teams in the UAE for an inter-company sports showdown featuring high-energy games and corporate team building at its finest.

Beat the Heat and Stay on Track with your Fitness Goals

Geared towards Dubai residents and visitors staying in the city during the summer break, the August Edition offers high-impact, quality programming throughout the month. With nine sports academies providing world-class coaching – including Galaxy Blues Academy for football, and with U.S. college-level basketball coaches at Taal Basketball Academy – DSW continues to nurture the next generation of athletes. From academy-led training sessions to court bookings and kids’ activities, seamless booking is available through the Dubai Sports World app with real-time slot tracking and QR code check-in.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports World has become one of the most prominent and important community fitness events in Dubai’s calendar. It encourages active lifestyles and creates opportunities for social interactions over the summer – enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors. We are proud to partner with DWTC to deliver this year’s August Edition which provides exceptional sporting experiences for everyone who chooses to stay active in Dubai during the summer season – whatever their age and ability. This edition, the event features enhanced programming and creates even stronger community connections - bringing together all segments of society from the 200 nationalities who call Dubai home.”

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “We are excited to begin the countdown to the return of Dubai Sports World, with this special August Edition. Reflecting our commitment to Dubai's sporting community, this year’s edition allows us to deliver our most intensive and exciting programming yet, perfectly timed for residents and families staying in Dubai during the summer break. From the inaugural Indoor Half Marathon to the free community gym and enhanced facilities, this edition reinforces our dedication to creating an inclusive, accessible and engaging sporting experience for all.

“With the support of Dubai Sports Council and our strategic partners, we can bring our community together through sport and fitness in the most dynamic and empowering way,” Julfar added.

About Dubai Sports World (DSW)

The August Edition of Dubai Sport s World, presented by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with Dubai Sports Council, runs from 3 August to 2 September 2025. Dubai's biggest and most varied indoor sporting destination, giving everyone, from sporting enthusiasts to first timers, the opportunity to focus on their wellbeing during the summer season. The immersive sports world offers bookable pitches and courts for nine core sports including football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket, tennis and pickleball along with fitness classes, a dedicated free gym area, summer camps and academies, a kids' activity zone and more.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Building on this legacy, DWTC’s second flagship venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), stands as a premier destination for prominent national and international mega events. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, DEC’s recently announced AED 10 billion expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a global business hub for exhibitions and events.