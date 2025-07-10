Ajman University has achieved a new global milestone by ranking in the 301–400 band in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, which assess how universities contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This prestigious and trusted international ranking includes 2,526 universities from 130 countries worldwide. At the national level, Ajman University made notable progress, rising to 4th place in the UAE, moving up three positions from its 2024 ranking.

The University delivered an exceptional performance across several SDGs. It ranked #16 globally and #1 in the UAE for SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals –the only mandatory SDG for all participating institutions in the Impact Rankings. This goal requires universities to submit a comprehensive report demonstrating their contributions to all SDGs. Ajman University also advanced from the Top 400 to the Top 200 globally in SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing, securing the 1st position nationally. Additionally, the University maintained its position in the Top 200 globally for SDG 13: Climate Action, continuing to lead among UAE universities in this area.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, expressed his pride in this achievement, emphasizing that the University’s progress reflects its ongoing commitment to sustainable development and its role as a non-profit institution that actively contributes to the community and drives positive change locally and globally. He noted that the University continues to advance through impactful initiatives such as the Mobile Dental Clinic and the Mangrove Planting Project, alongside a wide range of faculty-led research and institution-wide efforts aligned with the sustainability agenda. These endeavors reflect AU’s dedication to balancing academic excellence with meaningful societal engagement.

This achievement marks another step forward in AU’s pursuit of global prominence and reflects its vision of building an educational model rooted in innovation, social responsibility, and a strong contribution to a more sustainable and inclusive future.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 40,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae