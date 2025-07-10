As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing financial literacy across all segments of society, Gulf Bank continues its support for the “Diraya” banking awareness campaign. The bank actively shares educational and awareness materials through its social media platforms, website, and other media channels.

As the travel season continues, Gulf Bank urges travelers to be cautious when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks in airports and hotels. These unsecured networks can put your personal and banking information at risk of hacking or cyber theft.

Gulf Bank emphasized the importance of using secure networks or relying on personal data plans when conducting any banking transactions or logging into banking applications, in order to ensure the safe use of bank cards.

Travelers are also advised not to share their PIN or One-Time Password (OTP) with anyone, and to carefully read the details of any OTP message – such as the merchant name and payment amount – before using it to complete a transaction.

Launched in 2021 by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association, the “Diraya” campaign aims to raise public awareness about essential banking services, promote secure transaction practices, and support financial inclusion and economic stability. The campaign also educates customers about their rights and responsibilities, the advantages of digital banking, and how to stay safe from related risks – reinforcing the importance of cybersecurity.