Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Group, the most trusted consumer electronics brand in the UAE, proudly announces a donation of AED 1 million to Dubai Cares, an organization dedicated to improving children's access to quality education in developing countries. The donation is part of Jumbo Group’s CSR initiatives, launched by the company’s chairperson Vidya Chhabria in 2007, when she confirmed Jumbo Group’s commitment to donating AED 10 million to Dubai Cares. This latest contribution brings Jumbo Group's total donations towards the cause of children's education to AED 7 million, marking a tribute to the legacy of the Group’s founder, Shri Manohar Rajaram Chhabria. The group completes 50 years in the region this year and continues its longstanding legacy of giving back to the country and community with its partnership with Dubai Cares.

Jumbo Group's support for Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), dates back several years and this long-term commitment underscores the Group’s dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children around the world and honouring the philanthropic legacy of its founder.

Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd said, “Jumbo’s journey and the strategic vision of our founder has always been intrinsically linked with the UAE's remarkable progress, shaping the quest for excellence that helps Jumbo stand apart. Our partnership with Dubai Cares reflects our deep commitment to empowering the next generation through education. He adds, “This donation not only honours the memory of our founder Shri Manohar Rajaram Chhabria, but also continues his vision of creating opportunities through education. We believe that education is the cornerstone of progress and development. By supporting Dubai Cares, we are helping to create opportunities for children to learn, grow, and succeed.”

His Excellency, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares said, "As one of the most successful organizations in the UAE with a strong legacy of excellence, Jumbo Group has established itself as a role model for purposeful business practices. Jumbo Group was one of the first organizations from the private sector to support Dubai Cares at the time of its establishment, and since then, the group has relentlessly championed our mission of empowering children and youth globally through education. We thank Jumbo Group and its leadership for their enduring support through the years, as well as believing in the power of education as a transformative tool to unlock meaningful opportunities for communities and countries.”

Jumbo Group's latest contribution to Dubai Cares comes as the UAE-based global philanthropic organization makes remarkable progress towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education. To date, the organization has reached over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries through its global advocacy efforts and impactful programming and research.

Since its inception in 1974, Jumbo Group has been an iconic cornerstone of the UAE's retail landscape, consistently contributing to the nation's development and being a proactive partner in its journey to become one of the world's foremost digital economies. The mission of Dubai Cares perfectly complements Jumbo's core values, fostering a powerful partnership focused on advancing educational fairness and opportunities.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

