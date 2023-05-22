Dubai: Juma Al Majid Est., the exclusive distributor for Hyundai in the UAE, is announcing the handover of five Kona Electric vehicles to Kingspan Insulation, the global leader in advanced insulation and building envelope solutions, during a ceremony that took place on the 15th of May at Kingspan’s premises. The Kona EVs were selected given both companies’ efforts towards net-zero emissions in line with national initiatives and strategies.

Suliman AlZaben, Director of Hyundai UAE, expressed his excitement about the collaboration between Hyundai and Kingspan Insulation, saying: “Sustainability is at the core of our business model at Hyundai. We are committed to positively impacting the environment by deploying eco-friendly vehicles and are thrilled to be part of Kingspan Planet Passionate journey towards sustainability. As a company, we strive to offer the highest quality vehicles that cater to our customers’ needs while ensuring minimal environmental impact.”

Kingspan's Planet Passionate initiative is their commitment to achieve ambitious sustainability targets by 2030 across four key areas - Energy, Carbon, Circular and Water. The initiative represents Kingspan's focus on taking a holistic approach towards creating a sustainable future, with each target across four focus areas i.e. carbon, energy, circularity & water, designed to make a positive impact on the environment. One of the core planet passionate initiatives is the replacement of all company owned cars with EVs, with 50% of the goal achieved in 2023 and 100% shift by 2025.

The Kona electric vehicle is environmentally friendly and offers a premium driving experience, capable of covering up to 484 kilometers on a single charge, which makes it the perfect choice for extended road trips. It is equipped with an Electric Parking Brake with auto hold and advanced safety features. The Kona also comes with LED headlamps (Multi MFR) and Daytime Running Lights LED (DRL), enhancing its appearance and improving driving visibility. These features cater to modern drivers’ needs, making the Kona a top-of-the-line electric vehicle.

Sarmad Fakhri, Managing Director of Kingspan Insulation expressed gratitude towards Hyundai UAE, saying: “We are delighted to receive Kona EVs from Hyundai Juma Al Majid Est. We believe sustainable practices are essential for a better future and are excited to take this next step towards net-zero emissions. We thank the establishment and Hyundai for supporting our mission towards a greener environment.”

This collaboration between Hyundai UAE and Kingspan Insulation is a significant step towards a cleaner future and highlights the growing importance of sustainable practices in the automotive industry.

About Juma Al Majid Establishment

Established in 1964 by HE Juma Al Majid a visionary Emirati businessman, Juma Al Majid Establishment has evolved to be one of the most reputable and acknowledged organizations in the UAE.

Juma Al Majid Establishment’s expansions in opening new showrooms at prime locations reflects Hyundai’s global strategy to provide convenience and quality service to its customers. Hyundai offers a wide range of passenger cars, covering the spectrum of Sedans, SUVs, 4X4, and its luxury brand, Genesis. Its commercial division also features light and heavy vehicles available through dedicated showrooms and supported by professional sales and marketing teams across the UAE.

The organization is the exclusive distributor of Hyundai brand in the UAE, as well as a number of high-profile international brands in the office equipment, home appliances and watches sectors.

Juma Al Majid establishment boasts a wide range of showrooms, workshops and service centers across the UAE. It’s partnership and journey with Hyundai Motor Company is nothing short of remarkable.

For more than three decades Juma Al Majid establishment has been promoting, selling and distributing Hyundai vehicles in the UAE through its nationwide network of showrooms and service centers.

With Juma Al Majid Establishment’s unrivalled reputation for integrity, customer satisfaction and reliability and with it’s efforts over the years in promoting, positioning the Hyundai brand in the UAE, as well as nationwide network of showrooms and service centers, Hyundai vehicles have now become one of the top brands favoured by customers in the UAE, earning Juma Al Majid Establishment the title of 2011 Regional Best Distributor and 2014 Best Customer Satisfaction award from Hyundai Motor Company.

About Kingspan Insulation

Kingspan is the global leader in advanced insulation and building envelope solutions. Our mission is to accelerate a net zero emissions future with the wellbeing of people and planet at its heart. A market leading positions in MENA, UK, Mainland Europe, North America and Australia. Having manufacturing sites in 212+ in 80+ countries worldwide.

Every day, in a time of crisis for climate change, energy is wasted in homes, buildings, communities and cities globally. At Kingspan Insulation, we help save energy and carbon in buildings and urban environments with our industry-leading range of insulation boards, insulated piping and ductwork, and district heating and cooling systems.

With a wide and rapidly expanding range of insulation technologies for multiple applications and regulatory regimes, our products help make a difference every day to people around the world.

We have a long term commitment to delivering a sustainable agenda as part of the Kingspan 10 year Planet Passionate sustainability programme. Through our sustainability program Planet Passionate, we aim to impact climate change, circularity and protection of our natural world. We believe that through true collaboration we can help make a difference.