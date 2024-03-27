Kuwait: Deliveroo is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Joe & The Juice, the globally renowned healthy-eating lifestyle brand, franchised by Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) in Kuwait. Now, food enthusiasts can indulge in their favorite sandwiches, coffee, and fresh juices from Joe & The Juice with unparalleled convenience, accessible exclusively through the Deliveroo app.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe & The Juice to the Deliveroo family, and are even more excited to announce that our customers can enjoy Joe & The Juice exclusively through Deliveroo," said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. "Our partnership with Joe & The Juice underscores the trust that world-renowned brands place in Deliveroo, and highlights our dedication to providing customers with the best culinary experiences and selection in Kuwait.”

Joe & The Juice is a café and juice bar renowned for its innovative approach to healthy food. Their menu boasts an eclectic array of sandwiches, coffee, breakfast bowls, fresh juices, and other snacks and treats, catering to diverse palates and preferences.

"We are excited to partner with Deliveroo to deliver our signature menu, prepared with fresh, natural, and high-quality ingredients, directly to doorsteps across Kuwait," remarked Joe & The Juice. "Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our passion for healthy and nutritious food and beverages to a wider audience.”

Customers can enjoy Joe & The Juice with the added convenience of doorstep delivery by ordering through the Deliveroo app.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

About Joe & The Juice:

Joe & The Juice was founded as a juice bar and coffee concept in Copenhagen, Denmark, by Kaspar Basse in 2002, and has grown into the first truly global healthy-eating lifestyle brand. Joe & The Juice operates more than 300 locations in 16 countries and offers the finest high-quality, natural, and local ingredients in its freshly prepared juices, shakes, coffee, and sandwiches. Its modern, hip ambience makes it convenient and enjoyable for customers who desire a fast, yet healthy lifestyle. Joe & The Juice is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment, including limiting food waste and reducing overall environmental emissions. To find a full list of Joe & The Juice locations, visit www.joejuice.com.