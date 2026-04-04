Kuwait - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today announced the launch of three new destinations - Peshawar and Sialkot in Pakistan, and Coimbatore in India, further accelerating its rapid network expansion and reinforcing its role in maintaining vital connectivity between Kuwait and South Asia.

With these additions, Jazeera Airways now serves 36 destinations, continuing to scale operations at pace to meet growing demand from communities seeking reliable access to their home countries and back to Kuwait.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “We continue to expand our network with purpose, ensuring that people remain connected when it matters most. From the day we started operating again via Saudi Arabia, we have moved over 37,000 passengers. While the operating environment remains highly challenging, our focus is clear, to do everything possible to keep Kuwait connected to the world while maintaining the highest levels of safety. The scale and speed at which our teams have responded reflects both resilience and commitment to the communities we serve.”

Pakistan and India remain among Jazeera Airways’ most important markets, home to large expatriate populations with deep ties to Kuwait. The addition of Peshawar, Sialkot and Coimbatore strengthens the airline’s presence across these regions, providing greater access to key population centers and supporting essential travel demand.

The new routes significantly enhance connectivity for passengers across South Asia, offering more direct and flexible options for travel, whether reuniting with families, returning to work, or undertaking essential journeys. The expansion also supports the movement of workforce and critical cargo, sustaining economic and social links between Kuwait and key regional markets.

Jazeera operates through a dual-base via Dammam and Qaisumah airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline’s connectivity model integrated air travel with overland transfers from Kuwait International Fairgrounds Hall No. 8 in Mishref, to ensure continuity of service under complex operating conditions. This resilient alternative corridor enables seamless connectivity despite ongoing disruptions, allowing passengers to continue their journeys safely and efficiently.

As Jazeera Airways continues to expand its network, it remains focused on delivering reliable, efficient, and accessible travel options — ensuring that people, opportunities, and supply chains continue to move, even under the most demanding circumstances.

Passengers can book seats through the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com or the Jazeera mobile app.​​​​