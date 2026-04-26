Manama — The College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Arabian Gulf University held in-person written exams for 83 students from the GCC countries—all of whom are in their sixth and final year at the college and are pursuing a Doctor of Medicine degree—with a 100% attendance rate. His Excellency the University President, Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, accompanied by the Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Maddin, inspected the progress of the exams.

The Dean of the College of Medicine explained that the sixth-year exams were designed to suit the circumstances and needs of the students, emphasizing that organizational measures ensured the exams proceeded smoothly, thanks to the appropriate environment that allowed students to take the exams without significant obstacles. He expressed his pride and appreciation for the medical graduates of the Arabian Gulf University over the past decades.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mona Erekat, Vice Dean of Clinical Affairs at the College of Medicine, confirmed that the written exams for sixth-year students proceeded smoothly and with a high level of efficiency and organization, without any significant challenges, noting that the clinical exams will be held in the coming days. She attributed this success to the concerted efforts of the staff, their teamwork, and the continuous support from the university administration.

Erekat emphasized that the college is committed to motivating medical students to continue their perseverance and diligence so that they may successfully complete their medical studies and pursue their specialty and graduate studies in the near future, becoming a source of pride for their home university and the countries of the GCC, and return to their home countries with the highest levels of competence in various medical specialties, thereby contributing to raising the standard of medical services there. She emphasized the Arabian Gulf University’s commitment to graduating trained and competent professionals who meet the requirements for advancing the medical sector in the GCC countries and address its growing needs, in line with its strategic mission to supply the Gulf market with highly competent medical professionals who contribute to raising development rates.