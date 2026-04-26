Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar and the International Association for MediaTech (IAMT), formerly known as the International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media (IABM), have entered into a Platinum Partnership aimed at advancing industry dialogue, innovation, and collaboration across international markets. The partnership aligns with Media City Qatar’s ambition to position Qatar as a regional hub for media and content creation, connecting international expertise with regional growth and opportunity.

As part of the Platinum Partnership, Media City Qatar will benefit from enhanced global visibility across IAMT’s digital platforms and international industry events throughout 2026, including IBC in Netherlands, NAB Show in the United States, ISE in Spain, CABSAT in the UAE, Broadcast Asia in Singapore, and Inter BEE in Japan. This presence reinforces Media City Qatar’s positioning within key global industry touchpoints while strengthening international awareness of Qatar’s growing media ecosystem.

The partnership also supports Media City Qatar’s focus on long-term sector development, providing access to selected IAMT training programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives that contribute to leadership development, skills growth, and industry capacity building. These efforts align with Media City Qatar’s broader mandate to cultivate a future-ready media ecosystem in the region.

Hamad Omar A. Al-Mannai, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “This partnership strengthens Media City Qatar’s role as a connector between regional ambition and global industry expertise. Through IAMT’s international platforms and leading industry events, we are expanding access to global networks, insight, and visibility that support our licensed companies and help attract new international media, content creation and technology players to Qatar, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional platform for growth and collaboration, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Saleha Williams, CEO of IAMT, said: “At IAMT, we are evolving alongside the industry we serve, expanding beyond our broadcast roots to connect the full MediaTech ecosystem—from technology providers to end users. Media City Qatar represents a dynamic and fast-growing hub within that global landscape, with a clear vision for innovation and long-term development. This partnership creates a foundation for new opportunities by connecting regional growth with global expertise, enabling companies to access emerging markets, form strategic partnerships, and play a more active role in shaping the next phase of the MediaTech industry.”

Home to more than 500 licensed companies, from emerging startups to established international players, Media City Qatar remains committed to strengthening international collaboration and expanding its role as a globally connected hub for media and technology growth.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

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