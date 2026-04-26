Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Hassan Allam Holding and AlBawani Holding Company has announced that their joint venture has been awarded a $490 million contract (SAR 1.84 billion) to construct The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA), one of the most prominent cultural and iconic projects within the Diriyah development plan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for Diriyah Company.

The project will be executed by a joint venture comprising Hassan Allam Construction – Saudi Arabia, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding and one of the largest engineering, construction, investment, and development groups in the Middle East and North Africa, ranked among ENR’s top 50 International Contractors , alongside AlBawani Co. Ltd a subsidiary of AlBawani Holding Company a leading Saudi construction and development company delivering large-scale infrastructure , commercial and cultural projects across the Kingdom.

The official announcement of the project was made during a signing ceremony attended by Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Company Group, Eng. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Hammad, Chief Executive Officer of the Museums Commission alongside Eng. Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, and Eng. Fakher AlShawaf, Group Chief Executive Officer of AlBawani Holding Company, where the scope of works and the importance of the project within the Diriyah development plan were presented.

On this occasion, Eng. Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, said: "This project represents an important milestone in the Group’s journey within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class cultural projects that respect historical heritage and meet national future ambitions. We are also proud to partner with AlBawani in executing this iconic project, in a collaboration that reflects integrated expertise and strengthens our joint capability to deliver major national projects to the highest standards. Saudi Arabia has been a central market for Hassan Allam Group for over five decades, during which we continue to contribute to the delivery of high-impact, long-lasting projects."

Eng. Fakher Al Shawaf, Group Chief Executive Officer of AlBawani Holding Company, said: "We are proud to partner with Hassan Allam Construction in delivering this exceptional cultural project, which reflects the integration of our expertise and capabilities in executing complex projects to the highest quality standards. The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA) demonstrates our commitment to developing national landmarks that highlight the Kingdom’s identity and cultural stature globally."

The project is located in the heart of Diriyah, one of the Kingdom’s most prominent historical sites, and forms part of ongoing efforts to develop the area as a global cultural and tourism destination. With a total gross floor area of 45,252 sqm and a total built -up area of 77,428 square meters.

The project represents a significant addition to the Kingdom’s cultural infrastructure, combining the requirements of a modern museum experience with respect for Diriyah’s architectural and historical character, thereby enhancing its position as a center for culture and heritage and supporting the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

This project benefits from Hassan Allam Holding’s 90-year legacy, its expanding presence in the Saudi market spanning more than five decades, and its continued commitment to delivering long-term, high-impact projects across the region. In parallel, AlBawani Holding’s three and a half decades of excellence and deep-rooted role in Saudi Arabia’s construction sector continue to position it as a key partner for the Kingdoms most transformation giga- projects.

About Hassan Allam Holding

Hassan Allam Holding is one of the largest companies in Egypt and the MENA region, with more than 90 years of experience in the engineering, construction, infrastructure, and real estate development sectors. The group operates in diverse sectors, including infrastructure, energy, water, industry, logistics, petrochemicals, and complex large-scale projects in Egypt and the MENA region. The founders of Hassan Allam Holding commenced operations in 1936, making it the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region, with a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, the globally expanded group has a current backlog exceeding USD 7.5 billion. The group is ranked 45th on the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 250 International Contractors list.

For more information: www.Hassanallam.com

Abou AlBawani Holding:

AlBawani Holding Company stands at the forefront of the construction and infrastructure sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By leveraging the collective expertise of its diverse subsidiaries, which cover the full construction value chain, the company is committed to delivering world-class built environments. These subsidiaries span multiple sectors, including construction, technology, MEP, facility management, energy, investment, and public-private partnership (PPP) development.

For more information: www.albawani.net